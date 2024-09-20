Football

Feyenoord 0-4 Bayer Leverkusen, Champions League: Werkself Earn Crushing Win

Bayer Leverkusen's resounding victory takes them third in the young Champions League standings, with Milan their next opponents in the competition on October 1

Xabi Alonso and Jonathan Tah
Xabi Alonso and Jonathan Tah celebrate Bayer Leverkusen's win
info_icon

Bayer Leverkusen opened their Champions League campaign with a resounding 4-0 win at Feyenoord on Thursday, scoring all four of their goals by half-time. (More Football News)

Xabi Alonso's men, who went unbeaten domestically as they won a Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double and lost the Europa League final last term, blew their hosts away within the first 44 minutes at De Kuip. 

Florian Wirtz needed just five minutes to mark his Champions League debut with a goal, picking out the bottom-right corner after being found by Robert Andrich.

Another of last season's stars, Alejandro Grimaldo, made it 2-0 with a back-post finish following good work from Jeremie Frimpong, then Wirtz volleyed home his second with just 36 minutes on the clock.

Leverkusen had a four-goal lead on the stroke of half-time, Timon Wellenreuther diverting the ball into his own net in a failed attempt to keep out Edmond Tapsoba's header.

Feyenoord were never likely to respond from there, succumbing to the joint-heaviest defeat in their European history, alongside a 4-0 Champions League loss to Manchester City in 2017.

Bayer's resounding victory takes them third in the young Champions League standings, with Milan their next opponents in the competition on October 1.

Data Debrief: Wirtz makes the step up

Wirtz was named Bundesliga Player of the Season as Leverkusen romped to the title last term, and he made the step up to Europe's premier club competition look easy on Thursday.

At the age of 21 years and 139 days, he became the first German player to score twice on his Champions League debut.

Since the beginning of the 2020-21 season, meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes (28) is the only midfielder that has been directly involved in more goals in major European competitions than Wirtz (26 – 14 goals, 12 assists).  

