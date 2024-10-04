Ange Postecoglou waxed lyrical over the performances of Brennan Johnson and Mikey Moore as Tottenham defeated Ferencvaros 2-1 in the Europa League on Thursday. (More Football News)
Spurs made it two from two in Europe's secondary competition as goals from Pape Sarr and Johnson were enough for victory in Hungary despite Barnabas Varga's late consolation.
Versatile forward Johnson has now scored in each of his past five Tottenham appearances and has as many goals now as he did in the whole of last season (five).
Speaking at a press conference after the game, Postecoglou said of the Wales winger: "He's in a great vein of form right now. He's really confident.
"They thrive on that sort of stuff, but his numbers have always been good. I was always curious as to why he was singled out because his numbers were always good when stacked up against the other wingers.
"Now he's probably ahead of them with his numbers."
It was a night to remember for teenager Moore, who played the entire 90 minutes on his first professional start.
Postecoglou was extremely impressed with the way the 17-year-old forward applied himself on the European stage.
"His ability to just deal with pressure and keep the ball in really tight areas and make really good clean decisions for such a young boy," he added.
"It's not easy out there when defenders fly in, and he took one within the first 30 seconds, but he drives on. He's got so much growth, and he wants to learn. I couldn't be happier with him, and I'm very pleased that he's part of our football club.
"I thought he was outstanding. It's brilliant for a 17-year-old to play 90-plus minutes in a European away tie.
"He just handled it superbly, I kind of knew he would, and I think it'll help his growth as a footballer once you get through a sort of experience like that.
"I think he'll grow and evolve, and I didn't feel like I needed to take him off. He still looked strong at the end and was still contributing."