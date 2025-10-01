Football

FC Kairat Almaty 0-5 Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe Scores Hat-Trick In Champions League Masterclass

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid shrugged off any travel weariness in a 5-0 win at FC Kairat Almaty in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (September 30, 2025). The 15-time European champions travelled nearly 6,500 kilometers to play in the eastern Kazakh city of Almaty for Kairat's first home match in the competition. Mbappe dispatched a penalty in the 25th minute and got his second after the break when goalkeeper Thibault Courtois caught the Kairat defense out with a long clearance. Arda Guler sent Mbappe off through for his third goal in the 73rd. Substitute Eduardo Camavinga scored his first-ever goal in the competition 10 minutes later, and fellow substitute Brahim Diaz completed the scoring in stoppage time.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match KAI vs RMD_Rodrygo
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Alikhan Sariyev

Real Madrid's Rodrygo controls the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Kairat Almaty and Real Madrid at Ortalyk stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match KAI vs RMD_Jude Bellingham
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Alikhan Sariyev

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, left, fights for the ball with Kairat's Olzhas Baybek during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Kairat Almaty and Real Madrid at Ortalyk stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match KAI vs RMD_Kylian Mbappe
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Alikhan Sariyev

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe controls the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Kairat Almaty and Real Madrid at Ortalyk stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match KAI vs RMD_Brahim Diaz
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Alikhan Sariyev

Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz, right, controls the ball as Kairat's Luis Mata tries to stop him during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Kairat Almaty and Real Madrid at Ortalyk stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match KAI vs RMD_Eduardo Camavinga
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Alikhan Sariyev

Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga, centre, controls the ball as Kairat's Olzhas Baybek, right, and Yegor Sorokin try to stop him during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Kairat Almaty and Real Madrid at Ortalyk stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match KAI vs RMD_Rodrygo
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Alikhan Sariyev

Real Madrid's Rodrygo controls the ball as Kairat's Alexander Mrynskiy tries to stop him during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Kairat Almaty and Real Madrid at Ortalyk stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match KAI vs RMD_Aurelien Tchouameni
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Alikhan Sariyev

Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni controls the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Kairat Almaty and Real Madrid at Ortalyk stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match KAI vs RMD_Franco Mastantuono
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Alikhan Sariyev

Real Madrid's Franco Mastantuono, right, controls the ball as Kairat's Valery Gromyko tries to stop him during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Kairat Almaty and Real Madrid at Ortalyk stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match KAI vs RMD_Damir Kasabulat
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Alikhan Sariyev

Kairat's Damir Kasabulat, right, fights for the ball with Real Madrid's Franco Mastantuono during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Kairat Almaty and Real Madrid at Ortalyk stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match KAI vs RMD_Kairat Almatys fans
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Turar Kazangapov

Kairat Almaty's fans cheer for their team during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Kairat Almaty and Real Madrid in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

