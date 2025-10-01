Football

FC Kairat Almaty 0-5 Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe Scores Hat-Trick In Champions League Masterclass

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid shrugged off any travel weariness in a 5-0 win at FC Kairat Almaty in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (September 30, 2025). The 15-time European champions travelled nearly 6,500 kilometers to play in the eastern Kazakh city of Almaty for Kairat's first home match in the competition. Mbappe dispatched a penalty in the 25th minute and got his second after the break when goalkeeper Thibault Courtois caught the Kairat defense out with a long clearance. Arda Guler sent Mbappe off through for his third goal in the 73rd. Substitute Eduardo Camavinga scored his first-ever goal in the competition 10 minutes later, and fellow substitute Brahim Diaz completed the scoring in stoppage time.