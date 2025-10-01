FC Istiklol Vs FC Goa Live Streaming, AFC Champions League 2: When, Where To Watch Group D Match On TV & Online

FC Istiklol Vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Get the live streaming, timings, venue and other details for the FC Istiklol Vs FC Goa, AFC Champions League 2 Group D encounter

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
FC Goa Vs Al-Seeb LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Preliminary Round
FC Goa celebrating a win during ISL. | Photo: ISL / FDSL
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • FC Goa travel to take on FC Istiklol in the AFC Champions League 2 match

  • Gaurs lost their opening game to Al-Zawraa

  • Istiklol too suffered a 0-5 thrashing at the hands of Al Nassr

FC Goa travel to take on FC Istiklol in its second AFC Champions League Two Group D encounter on Wednesday, October 1 at the Hisor Central Stadium. The Gaurs had opened the ACL 2 campaign with a disappointing 0-2 defeat at the hands of Al-Zawraa and will look to bounce back in this away tie.

Manolo Marquez's side earned their spot in the marquee tournament after clinching the Super Cup 2025 and defeating Oman's Al Seeb in the qualifying round.

Speaking about their opponents, FC Istiklol suffered a thrashing as they lost 0-5 to Saudi Pro League powerhouse, Al Nassr in their opening fixture.

FC Istiklol vs FC Goa AFC Champions League 2 Live Streaming Info

When and where will the FC Istiklol vs FC Goa AFC Champions League 2 match start?

The FC Istiklol vs FC Goa AFC Champions League 2 match will kick-off at 7:15 PM IST on Wednesday, October 1, at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan.

How to watch the FC Istiklol vs FC Goa AFC Champions League 2 match in India?

The FC Istiklol vs FC Goa AFC Champions League 2 match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Cricket Score, ODI WC 2025: Alyssa Healy Departs for 19 | AUS-W 40/1 (5)

  2. India Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs WI Clash

  3. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Trophy Controversy: BCCI Ex-Officio Stages Protest, Leaves ACC Meeting - Report

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Amanjot Kaur's Gritty Fifty Revives Hosts In ICC Women's World Cup Debut

  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: IND-W Outclass SL-W By 59 Runs In Opener

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  2. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  3. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

  4. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Fabian Marozsan, China Open: How World No. 2 Set Up Semis Clash With Alex De Minaur

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  2. Bihar SIR: An Attempt to Push Marginalised Citizens Away from the Foundation of Indian Democracy

  3. After Prashant Kishor's ₹200 Cr Scam Allegation, JD-U Minister Ashok Choudhary Says 'Let The People Decide Who Is Right'

  4. Chirag Paswan Says Bihar Opposition ‘Devoid of Issues’, Will Blame SIR for Decades

  5. Rahul Gandhi Demands Probe Into Journalist Rajiv Singh’s ‘Mysterious’ Death in Uttarkashi

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  3. Alzheimer’s On Screen: Cinema’s Favourite Shortcut To Tears

  4. OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Madharaasi, Steve, Kantara Chapter 1, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari And More

  5. Assam Mourns Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg, A Voice That United Generations

US News

  1. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  4. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  5. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

World News

  1. Peace Deal For Gaza? Hamas Unlikely To Sign Peace Deal That Is In Israel’s Favour, Experts Say

  2. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  3. Madagascar Dissolves Government After Deadly Youth Protests Over Power and Water Crisis

  4. World's Tallest Bridge Opens In China, Cuts Travel Time To Two Minutes From Two Hours

  5. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick