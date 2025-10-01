FC Istiklol Vs FC Goa Live Streaming, AFC Champions League 2: When, Where To Watch Group D Match On TV & Online

FC Goa travel to take on FC Istiklol in the AFC Champions League 2 match
Gaurs lost their opening game to Al-Zawraa
Istiklol too suffered a 0-5 thrashing at the hands of Al Nassr
FC Goa travel to take on FC Istiklol in its second AFC Champions League Two Group D encounter on Wednesday, October 1 at the Hisor Central Stadium. The Gaurs had opened the ACL 2 campaign with a disappointing 0-2 defeat at the hands of Al-Zawraa and will look to bounce back in this away tie.
Manolo Marquez's side earned their spot in the marquee tournament after clinching the Super Cup 2025 and defeating Oman's Al Seeb in the qualifying round.
Speaking about their opponents, FC Istiklol suffered a thrashing as they lost 0-5 to Saudi Pro League powerhouse, Al Nassr in their opening fixture.
FC Istiklol vs FC Goa AFC Champions League 2 Live Streaming Info
When and where will the FC Istiklol vs FC Goa AFC Champions League 2 match start?
The FC Istiklol vs FC Goa AFC Champions League 2 match will kick-off at 7:15 PM IST on Wednesday, October 1, at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan.
How to watch the FC Istiklol vs FC Goa AFC Champions League 2 match in India?
The FC Istiklol vs FC Goa AFC Champions League 2 match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website.