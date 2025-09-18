Al Zawraa SC secured a 2-0 win over FC Goa in AFC Champions League Two
Reziq Banihani opened the scoring just before half-time
Nizar Alrashdan sealed the victory in stoppage time
FC Goa struggled despite several scoring opportunities
Next, FC Goa faces FC Istiklol on October 1
Indian Super League (ISL) team FC Goa faced a 0-2 defeat against Iraq's Al-Zawraa SC in their AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Group D match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Wednesday, September 17. Despite plenty of goalmouth action, strikes from Reziq Banihani in the 44th minute and Nizar Alrashdan in the 95th minute secured the win for the visitors.
Lapse In Concentration Sink Goa
An early lapse in concentration almost cost FC Goa when Mahdi Humaidan intercepted a back pass. He surged into the box, crossing for Mohammed Qasim, whose thunderous effort crashed against the crossbar. The home side created their first opening in the eighth minute. Dejan Drazic delivered a pinpoint cross from the left, which Javier Siverio headed, though the ball sailed just over the goal.
The match then entered a lull until the final minutes of the first half, when Nizar Alrashdan unleashed a superb header from Hassan Abdulkareem's free-kick. FC Goa custodian Hrithik Tiwari made a sprawling save to his right, but Reziq Banihani scored in the 44th minute, giving Al-Zawraa SC the lead.
Second Half Pressure From Al-Zawraa
The Iraqi team were inches away from doubling their lead inside the opening minute of the second half. Banihani drove from the left flank into the penalty area, and Nim Dorjee accidentally steered his cutback towards goal before Hrithik Tiwari clawed the ball away on the goal line.
FC Goa responded with their own chances. The experienced Jalal Hassan tipped Ayush Chhetri's powerful long-range shot over the bar, then dived to his right to save Siverio's back-flick attempt.
The Indian team pressed hard for an equaliser but almost conceded a second in the 90th minute when Ibrahim Gbadamosi struck the post. However, Alrashdan secured the points for Al-Zawraa in stoppage time with a low strike from the edge of the box.
Al-Zawraa are widely regarded as Iraq’s most decorated football club, holding a record 14 domestic league titles. FC Goa, after their loss, will next face FC Istiklol on October 1 at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan.
(With PTI Inputs)