FC Goa Vs Al-Zawraa Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: Gaurs Set To Open Group D Campaign

FC Goa Vs Al-Zawraa Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: Group D also includes the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr. Catch all the action from the continental football clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao

Tejas Rane
Updated on:
FC Goa Vs Al-Zawraa Live Score, AFC Champions League 2
FC Goa Vs Al-Zawraa Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: The Gaurs are making their second appearance in Asian club tournaments. Photo: X/FC Goa
FC Goa Vs Al-Zawraa Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: Welcome to our live coverage of the AFC Champions League 2 group D match between FC Goa and Al-Zawraa SC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on Wednesday (September 17, 2025).The Gaurs begin their campaign with a challenging clash against the Iraq Stars League runners-up. While Manolo Marquez's men are making their second appearance in Asian club tournaments, this is the Baghdad club's sixth appearance, and they have also featured in the AFC Champions League Elite. The group also includes Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, who will visit Goa in October. Track the live scores and updates from the continental football match with us.
LIVE UPDATES

FC Goa Vs Al-Zawraa Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: Hi There!

Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us for some Asian football action this Wednesday evening. FC Goa host Iraqi club Al-Zawraa in Margao and we will bring to you the build-up and live updates from the encounter.

Published At:
