Everton 3-3 Man City Premier League 2025-26: Title Race Opens Up For Arsenal As Guardiola And Co Drop Points
Manchester City's Premier League title defense suffered a significant blow following a chaotic 3–3 draw against Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium on May 5, Monday. Jeremy Doku opened the scoring with a brilliant strike in the 43rd minute, but a stunning second-half collapse saw the Toffees surge ahead through goals from Thierno Barry (who netted twice) and Jake O’Brien. Erling Haaland pulled one back in the 83rd minute to keep City's hopes alive, and Doku dramatically rescued a point with a 97th-minute equalizer. While the result extends City's unbeaten run to 12 matches, the dropped points leave the initiative firmly with league leaders Arsenal, who now control their own destiny with only three games remaining in a thrilling, high-stakes conclusion to the season.
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