Everton Vs Brighton, Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 2 Fixture

Everton will mark a historic moment on Sunday as they play their first-ever competitive match at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium, but manager David Moyes faces a major headache ahead of the occasion.
With Nathan Patterson, Vitaliy Mykolenko, and Jarrad Branthwaite all sidelined, Moyes has described the situation as a “full-blown defensive crisis.” Séamus Coleman may be drafted in to steady the backline, while new signing Adam Aznou could feature from the bench after returning to training.
In attack, loanee Jack Grealish is pushing for his first start and is expected to provide much-needed creativity as the Toffees look to christen their new home with a win.
Everton Vs Brighton, English Premier League 2025-26 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Everton Vs Brighton, English Premier League 2025-26 match being played?
The Everton Vs Brighton, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, 24 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 6:30 PM IST on 23 August, at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Where to watch the Everton Vs Brighton, English Premier League 2025-26 match live online in India?
The Everton Vs Brighton, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Select HD1 and Star Sports Select 1 channels in India.