Euro 2024: UEFA Investigating Jude Bellingham Over Possible Indecent Gesture During Slovakia Game

England star Jude Bellingham is being investigated by UEFA over a potentially offensive gesture made during a European Championship win against Slovakia. (More Football News)
UEFA said Monday it appointed a disciplinary inspector to look at “a potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct.”
Bellingham seemed to make a gesture with his hand toward his crotch after scoring a stoppage-time equalizing goal before England went on to win 2-1 in extra time on Sunday.
If UEFA charges Bellingham in a disciplinary case he risks being suspended for the quarterfinal against Switzerland on Saturday.