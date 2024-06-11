Euro 2024: Ian Maatsen Called Up To Netherlands Squad, Injured Teun Koopmeiners Out

Ian Maatsen will join the Netherlands' Euro 2024 squad after injuries forced two midfielders out of the tournament. (More Football News)
He will officially replace Frenkie de Jong, who the Netherlands confirmed would miss out due to an ankle injury he suffered while playing for Barcelona in April.
In Oranje's final friendly before the tournament, a 4-0 victory over Iceland on Monday, Teun Koopmeiners pulled out of the starting line-up after sustaining a muscle injury in the warm-up.
In a post to X on Tuesday, the Netherlands said: "Teun Koopmeiners misses Euro 2024.
"The midfielder won’t be able to participate after injuring himself during the warm-up of the match against Iceland yesterday.
"We’re thinking of you, Teun."
Maatsen's absence from the initial squad raised some eyebrows after he reached the Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund in 2023-24.
The 22-year-old joined the German side on loan from Chelsea in January, making 23 appearances for them in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing two assists.
Netherlands will begin Euro 2024 against Poland in Group C on Sunday, before facing France and Austria in their other group matches.