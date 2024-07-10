Football

ESP Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: Didier Deschamps To Remain France Coach After Semifinal Exit

Didier Deschamps is staying on as France coach after being praised by the head of the country's soccer federation for leading the team “in the best possible way” at the European Championship

France coach Didier Deschamps, Euro 2024
France coach Didier Deschamps Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
info_icon

Didier Deschamps is staying on as France coach after being praised by the head of the country's soccer federation for leading the team “in the best possible way” at the European Championship. (More Football News)

France lost 1-2 to Spain in the semifinals on Tuesday, ending an underwhelming tournament for Kylian Mbappé and his teammates.

However, in an interview with French daily L'Equipe on Wednesday, Philippe Diallo said Deschamps fulfilled the objectives set before the tournament — reaching the semifinals — and will carry on as coach.

Deschamps, who took the job after Euro 2012, has a deal through 2026.

“I don't see any reason to question his contract," Diallo said. "The results of the past speak in his favor and the objectives have been achieved. Didier will continue his mission.”

“The balance is generally positive insofar as the objective set for the semifinal has been achieved."

France was widely criticised for its pragmatic style of play at Euro 2024, with Randal Kolo Muani's header against Spain the team's first and only goal from open play by a France player all tournament.

Under Deschamps, France has won the World Cup in 2018, reached the final of that tournament in 2022 and also lost in the European Championship final in 2016.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Cricketing Fraternity Lauds Gautam Gambhir's Appointment As India's New Head Coach
  2. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Highlights: Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar Help India Beat Zimbabwe By 23 Runs In Harare
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: Shubman Gill, Bowlers Help India Beat Zimbabwe By 23 Runs, Take 2-1 Series Lead
  4. Gautam Gambhir Yet To Sign Salary Deal, Expected To Be In Same Bracket As Of Rahul Dravid - Report
  5. ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings 2024: Suryakumar Yadav Retains Second Spot; Ruturaj Gaikwad Makes Progress
Football News
  1. President Droupadi Murmu Asks Stakeholders To Work In Tandem For Indian Football's Upliftment
  2. Donny Van De Beek Confirms Man United Exit, Thanks Fans For Making 'Unforgettable Years'
  3. Craig Bellamy: Wales Job Is 'Rare Opportunity' For New Boss
  4. Kylian Mbappe: French Star Gets Real Madrid's No.9 Shirt As Official Unveiling Confirmed
  5. ESP Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final: Deschamps Thanks 'Leader' Giroud As France Career Ends
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Elena Rybakina Beats Elina Svitolina To Set Up Krejcikova Semi-Final Date
  2. Novak Djokovic Enters Wimbledon 2024 Semi-Final After Injured Alex De Minaur Withdraws
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Jasmine Paolini Breezes Into Last Four After Dispatching Emma Navarro
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Tommy Paul Test To Reach Semi-finals
  5. Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner Battled Dizziness And Illness In Daniil Medvedev Defeat
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: Gunfiring At Police Post In Basantgarh Near Udhampur District; Militant Escapes
  2. IAS Officer Transfer Row: Faked Disability, OBC Status? Question Arises On Appointment By UPSC
  3. Rajasthan Budget: Four Lakh Jobs, Rs 27,000 Crore For Health And A New Tourism Policy
  4. Breaking News, July 10: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16; NTA Files Affidavit In SC Over NEET-UG Row
  5. NSUI Alleges DUSU President Tushar Dedha Used 'Fraud' Marksheet For Admission To DU
Entertainment News
  1. Avneet Kaur's Holiday Wardrobe Serves Major Fashion Inspiration
  2. 'Thangalaan' Trailer: Chiyaan Vikram Takes Us To The World Of 'Sacrifice, Sweat And Bloodshed'
  3. Elvish Yadav Summoned By ED In Connection With Money Laundering Case Related To Snake Venom Case
  4. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Jyotika, And Others Attend The Mumbai Screening Of Sudha Kongara's Directorial
  5. Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Voice Message Was The 'Highlight' Of Wedding Day For Zaheer Iqbal
US News
  1. Save While Traveling Abroad With These Hacks!
  2. Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Reveals Why She Always Wears A Face Mask, Demands 'Mask Mandates'
  3. Seabirds Chase Tropical Storms, Use Them For Foraging: Study
  4. What Inspired Mark Zuckerberg's Transformation From Hoodie To Gold Chains?
  5. NYC Heatwave: So Hot, Even A Bridge Couldn't Handle It
World News
  1. Save While Traveling Abroad With These Hacks!
  2. Who Is Kyle Clifford? Manhunt On For London Crossbow Attack Suspect
  3. 'Will Remain A Dangerous Combat Zone': Israeli Military Drops Leaflets Across Gaza Ordering Evacuation
  4. Second Critically Endangered Chinese Pangolin Born In Prague Zoo In Less Than 2 Years
  5. Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Reveals Why She Always Wears A Face Mask, Demands 'Mask Mandates'
Latest Stories
  1. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Pitch For Action Against Russia; Biden Hails 'Greatest Alliance In World History'
  2. Maharashtra: Father-Son Die After Lying Down In Front Of Approaching Train; Incident Caught On Cam
  3. Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: How Cops Tracked Down Mihir Shah | Details
  5. 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Review: Paul Mescal-Pedro Pascal Turn The Colosseum Into An Epic Battleground
  6. Today's Sports News LIVE: Kylian Mbappe's Official RMFC Unveiling On Jul 16; Novak Djokovic Enters Wimbledon 2024 Semis
  7. Breaking News, July 10: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16; NTA Files Affidavit In SC Over NEET-UG Row
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row