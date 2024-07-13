Gareth Southgate says he would find it "impossible to make a logical decision" on his England future before the Euro 2024 final. (More Football News)
The Three Lions are playing in the showpiece for the second consecutive Euros on Sunday, with Spain standing in the way of them winning their first major tournament in 58 years.
Under Southgate, England have reached at least the semi-finals in three of their four major tournaments, only failing to do so at the 2022 World Cup, when they were beaten by eventual finalists France in the last eight.
The manager's current contract runs out in December, with his uncertain future causing a lot of speculation.
"Emotionally, it would be impossible for me to make a logical decision at the moment on any of that because my sole focus for two years has been winning this tournament," Southgate told a group of reporters.
"The last five or six weeks have been an absolute rollercoaster, so I don't actually know where I am with anything other than being very focused on preparing the team for this game.
"I'm determined to keep leading them in the way I have over the last month.
"I definitely took the job to try and help English football improve. I know what it would mean, not only to the general public in England but particularly people involved in English football, from those that develop young players to those that run clubs, every level of the game, really.
"We've improved the credibility of English football in how it's perceived around the world but, ultimately, until you win that trophy then there will always be those questions both abroad and at home about what we've done."