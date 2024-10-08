Erik Ten Hag Earns High Praise From Former Manchester United Manager David Moyes: 'Doing Brilliant Job'

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes believes Erik ten Hag is doing a "brilliant job" at the club despite the Dutchman coming under pressure. (More Football News)
United have made their worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign in history, taking just eight points from their seven games so far, and sit in 14th.
It is their lowest tally at this stage of a league campaign since 1989-90 (seven) when they finished 13th in the top-flight.
They are winless in their last five games in all competitions, drawing four of those, including their opening two Europa League matches around a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils have also only netted five goals in the Premier League this term, their lowest at this stage in the competition, with only 19th-place Southampton scoring less than them.
As such, Ten Hag has come under pressure once again, with some reports suggesting the club are lining up potential replacements, though the manager insists he has the backing of the club's hierarchy.
However, Moyes, who managed the club between July 2014 and April 2014, believes the 54-year-old is handling the scrutiny well.
"It's really difficult, but when you go into a job like that, it's always going to be like that," Moyes told BBC Sport.
"I think [Ten Hag] has showed brilliant resilience in the situation he is in. He should be credited for how well he has conducted himself.
"I don't see him ducking any questions or any media interviews, so I think you have to give him great credit for that.
"But it's a job which is going to attract immense pressure and have an immense amount of people talking.
"I think he is doing a brilliant job."