Enzo Fernandez, Chelsea Midfielder, Undergoes Groin Surgery

Enzo Fernandez was forced off with an injury during Chelsea's 5-0 defeat at Arsenal.

Enzo Fernandez is out for the rest of the season.
Chelsea will be without Enzo Fernandez for their final six games of the season due to a groin issue. (More Football News)

Fernandez had to leave the field due to an injury in Chelsea's 5-0 loss to Arsenal on Tuesday.

And it has now been confirmed the 23-year-old World Cup winner has undergone surgery, and will subsequently miss the final month of Chelsea's campaign.

Fernandez has made 28 Premier League appearances this season, scoring three goals. Chelsea did not put a timeframe on his return, though Argentina will be hoping the former Benfica star is fit to feature in the Copa America, which begins in late June.

The Blues sit ninth in the table, though they do have games in hand on all of their rivals for European qualification.

Mauricio Pochettino's team take on Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa on Saturday, with fixtures against Tottenham, West Ham Nottingham Forest, Brighton and Bournemouth to follow.

