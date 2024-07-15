Football

English Premier League: Southampton Bolster Defence With Yukinari Sugawara Signing

Sugawara is the sixth addition to Southampton's squad in this transfer window following their return to the Premier League

Southampton's new signing, Yukinari Sugawara.
Southampton have announced the signing of Yukinari Sugawara from AZ. (More Football News)

The right-back has signed a four-year contract after joining the club for a reported £6million fee.

Sugawara initially joined AZ on loan in 2019, before making the move permanent the following season.

In five years at the Dutch club, the Japan international made 198 appearances in all competitions, including a club-record 53 in Europe.

Speaking to the club's media channels, he said: "To come to Southampton and to play in the Premier League is one of my biggest dreams since I was young, so I am really excited to be here.

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"I felt Southampton is a really good club. When Southampton gave me an offer, I said yes after one second!"

Sugawara is the sixth addition to Southampton's squad in this transfer window following their return to the Premier League.

