Chelsea Vs Fulham LIVE Score, English Premier League: Blues Seek Consecutive Wins Against Winless Cottagers

Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah celebrates after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham in London, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

Welcome to the live coverage of the English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush matches on 30 August 2025. There are five blockbuster clashes on offer tonight, with the first match between Chelsea and Fulham kicking off at 5:00 PM. The 7:30 PM kickoffs will feature three matches – Wolverhampton Wanderers will host Everton, Tottenham Hotspur face Bournemouth, and Sunderland play against Brentford. In the final match of the night at 10:00 PM, Newcastle United travel to face Leeds United. Follow the live scores and updates from the English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 3 weekend matches right here.

LIVE UPDATES

30 Aug 2025, 03:35:00 pm IST Chelsea Vs Fulham LIVE Score, English Premier League: Recent Form Chelsea: 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W ⚫D 🟢W Fulham: 🟢W 🟢W ⚫D ⚫D 🟢W

30 Aug 2025, 03:16:24 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: Points Table English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 3 points table. | Photo: Screenshot/Google

30 Aug 2025, 03:00:31 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: Nkunku Leaves Chelsea! Two hours before Chelsea kick-off their match against Fulham, Christopher Nkunku has sealed a transfer out of Stamford Bridge, moving to AC Milan. Christopher Nkunku has completed a permanent transfer to Serie A side AC Milan.



We thank Christo for his efforts throughout his time at the club and wish him well as he begins a new chapter in his career. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 30, 2025