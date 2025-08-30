Chelsea Vs Fulham LIVE Score, English Premier League: Blues Seek Consecutive Wins Against Winless Cottagers

Chelsea Vs Fulham LIVE Score, English Premier League: Recent Form
Chelsea: 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W ⚫D 🟢W
Fulham: 🟢W 🟢W ⚫D ⚫D 🟢W
English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: Points Table
English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: Nkunku Leaves Chelsea!
Two hours before Chelsea kick-off their match against Fulham, Christopher Nkunku has sealed a transfer out of Stamford Bridge, moving to AC Milan.
English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: Good Evening!
Hello to all the readers tuning in to the start of our live coverage of the five English Premier League Saturday Goal Rush fixtures, starting with the match between Chelsea and Fulham at 5:00 PM IST. The fixtures we will be covering in this live blog are:
Chelsea vs Fulham – 5:00 PM IST
Wolves vs Everton – 7:30 PM IST
Tottenham vs Bournemouth – 7:30 PM IST
Sunderland vs Brentford – 7:30 PM IST
Leeds United vs Newcastle – 10:00 PM IST
Stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.