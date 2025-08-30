Chelsea Vs Fulham LIVE Score, English Premier League: Blues Seek Consecutive Wins Against Winless Cottagers

English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush LIVE: Catch the play-by-play updates from five Premier League 2025-26 matches on Saturday, 30 August 2025

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush Chelsea AP
Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah celebrates after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham in London, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Welcome to the live coverage of the English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush matches on 30 August 2025. There are five blockbuster clashes on offer tonight, with the first match between Chelsea and Fulham kicking off at 5:00 PM. The 7:30 PM kickoffs will feature three matches – Wolverhampton Wanderers will host Everton, Tottenham Hotspur face Bournemouth, and Sunderland play against Brentford. In the final match of the night at 10:00 PM, Newcastle United travel to face Leeds United. Follow the live scores and updates from the English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 3 weekend matches right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Chelsea Vs Fulham LIVE Score, English Premier League: Recent Form

Chelsea: 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W ⚫D 🟢W

Fulham: 🟢W 🟢W ⚫D ⚫D 🟢W

English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: Points Table

English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 3 points table.
English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 3 points table. | Photo: Screenshot/Google

English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: Nkunku Leaves Chelsea!

Two hours before Chelsea kick-off their match against Fulham, Christopher Nkunku has sealed a transfer out of Stamford Bridge, moving to AC Milan.

English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: Good Evening!

Hello to all the readers tuning in to the start of our live coverage of the five English Premier League Saturday Goal Rush fixtures, starting with the match between Chelsea and Fulham at 5:00 PM IST. The fixtures we will be covering in this live blog are:

  • Chelsea vs Fulham – 5:00 PM IST

  • Wolves vs Everton – 7:30 PM IST

  • Tottenham vs Bournemouth – 7:30 PM IST

  • Sunderland vs Brentford – 7:30 PM IST

  • Leeds United vs Newcastle – 10:00 PM IST

Stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

Published At:
Tags

