Manchester United Vs Burnley Live English Premier League 25-26 | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

Manchester United Vs Burnley Live Score, English Premier League: Manchester United return to Old Trafford under pressure after a shaky start to the season. The Red Devils drew 1-1 with Fulham in their last league outing and were humiliated by Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup. Still winless in the Premier League, Ruben Amorim’s side desperately need three points to lift the mood. Burnley, however, arrive in better spirits after back-to-back wins in league and cup. Scott Parker’s men will fancy their chances of troubling a fragile United. All eyes now on whether United can finally kick-start their campaign.

LIVE UPDATES