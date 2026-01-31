Premier League Matchday 24 Highlights: Arsenal Slot Four In At Leeds To Stretch Lead; Bournemouth Blank Wolves 2-0

Martin Zubimendi, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League match between Leeds United and Arsenal in Leeds. Photo: AP

Welcome to the highlights of our coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26, matchday 24 games on Saturday (January 31). In three concurrent games, Leeds United slumped to a 0-4 home defeat against Arsenal at Elland Road, Bournemouth beat Wolves 2-0 at Molineux Stadium and Brighton played a 1-1 draw with Everton at Falmer Stadium. With the win, league leaders Gunners went seven points clear of Manchester City (who have a game in hand) with 53 points, while Leeds lie 16th with 26 points. Catch the results and key updates from the high-octane EPL games, as they happened.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Jan 2026, 07:39:54 pm IST Premier League Matchday 24 Live Updates: Hi All! Greetings and welcome, everyone. Sit back and relax as we take you through the build-up and live updates from the weekend Premier League encounters.

31 Jan 2026, 08:19:33 pm IST Premier League Matchday 24 Live Updates: Leeds United Vs Arsenal Starting XIs This is how Arsenal and Leeds line up tonight: 🔵 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔘



💫 Timber back in defence

✊ Havertz returns to PL action

🎯 Gyokeres leading the line



Let's set the tone, Gunners 🫵



Presented by @deel 🤝 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 31, 2026 📋 Your #LUFC XI... pic.twitter.com/vw09zcig49 — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 31, 2026

31 Jan 2026, 08:21:31 pm IST Premier League Matchday 24 Live Updates: Wolves Vs Bournemouth Starting XIs Here are Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth's team line-ups: 🔁 Three changes from #MCIWOL

🔙 Rodrigo’s first start since October

🐺 Agbadou and Arokodare into the XI



Here’s how we line-up to take on @afcbournemouth 📋 pic.twitter.com/DceapAZWn0 — Wolves (@Wolves) January 31, 2026 Your #afcb team to face Wolves 🍒 pic.twitter.com/t0Y49aHN80 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) January 31, 2026

31 Jan 2026, 08:23:58 pm IST Premier League Matchday 24 Live Updates: Brighton Vs Everton Starting XIs And finally, check out Brighton and Hove Albion and Everton's line-ups ahead of kick-off: Your Toffees to take on Brighton this afternoon! ⚫️🟡 pic.twitter.com/5otW2z4QOk — Everton (@Everton) January 31, 2026 TEAM NEWS! 🚨 Our #BHAEVE starting XI... 👊 pic.twitter.com/pic6obyKVH — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 31, 2026

31 Jan 2026, 08:33:45 pm IST Premier League Matchday 24 Live Updates: Kick-Off! All three simultaneous games kick off in the Premier League. Arsenal kicking from right to left against Leeds in the first half, eyeing an early opening in the quest to strengthen their pole position.

31 Jan 2026, 09:03:58 pm IST Premier League Matchday 24 Live Updates: Leeds 0-1 Arsenal Gunners go ahead at Elland Road! Noni Madueke sets it up for Martin Zubimendi, crossing one into the six-yard area and the Spaniard does the rest. The league leaders start with authority, following up their incessant pressure on the Leeds defence with a 27th-minute goal.

31 Jan 2026, 09:07:51 pm IST Premier League Matchday 24 Live Updates: Wolves 0-1 Bournemouth A thundering strike from Junior Kroupi! The 19-year-old from France puts Bournemouth ahead against Wolves in the 33rd minute with a sizzling shot that whizzes past Jose Sa.

31 Jan 2026, 09:15:42 pm IST Premier League Matchday 24 Live Updates: Leeds 0-2 Arsenal Another day, another Arsenal goal from a corner. Mikel Arteta's men show exactly why they are the summit, as Noni Madueke's in-swinging delivery swerves towards the Leeds goal, where custodian Karl Darlow punches the ball, but inadvertently into his own net. The Gunners double their lead in the 38th minute.

31 Jan 2026, 09:25:38 pm IST Premier League Matchday 24 Live: Half-Time Updates Brighton and Everton play a goalless first half at the American Express Stadium, while Bournemouth head into the lemon break with a one-goal lead against Wolves. Arsenal, meanwhile, are in command and up 2-0 versus Leeds United.

31 Jan 2026, 09:36:52 pm IST Premier League Matchday 24 Live: Second Half Kicks Off The teams are back post the mid-game intervals and the second halves have kicked off in all three games. Arsenal now attacking from left to right against Leeds; they already are in charge and a third goal would wrap up the game in their favour.

31 Jan 2026, 10:02:57 pm IST Premier League Matchday 24 Live Updates: Brighton 1-0 Everton Pascal Gross nets a potentially match-winning goal in the 73rd minute for Brighton against Everton. Yasin Ayari delivers the assist and the German midfielder does the rest, with a dummy from Charalampos Kostoulas in between.

31 Jan 2026, 10:08:11 pm IST Premier League Matchday 24 Live Updates: Leeds 0-3 Arsenal There it is, the third and most definitely, decisive goal for Arsenal. Gabriel Martinelli's cross is met by Swedish star Viktor Gyokeres in the 69th minute, and Leeds' hopes of salvaging something from this game are as good as dashed.

31 Jan 2026, 10:25:20 pm IST Premier League Matchday 24 Live Updates: Leeds 0-4 Arsenal The party continues for Arsenal. Martin Odegaard provides, and Gabriel Jesus latches on with a fierce shot into the bottom corner. The day goes from bad to worse for Leeds, who are getting a hammering at home.

31 Jan 2026, 10:28:47 pm IST Premier League Matchday 24 Live Updates: Full-Time At Elland Road There comes the final whistle, and Arsenal round out their dominance with a 4-0 thrashing of Leeds United. The league leaders go seven points clear of Manchester City (who have a game in hand) with 53 points, while Leeds lie 16th with 26 points.

31 Jan 2026, 10:40:26 pm IST Premier League Matchday 24 Live Updates: Full-Time At Molineux Stadium Bournemouth slot in a late second goal against Wolves, with Alex Scott drives in new signing Rayan's assist in the first minute of stoppage time. The Cherries climb to 12th, while Wolves stay rock-bottom in the standings.