Premier League Matchday 24 Highlights: Arsenal Slot Four In At Leeds To Stretch Lead; Bournemouth Blank Wolves 2-0

Premier League Matchday 24 Live Updates: Hi All!
Greetings and welcome, everyone. Sit back and relax as we take you through the build-up and live updates from the weekend Premier League encounters.
Premier League Matchday 24 Live Updates: Leeds United Vs Arsenal Starting XIs
This is how Arsenal and Leeds line up tonight:
Premier League Matchday 24 Live Updates: Wolves Vs Bournemouth Starting XIs
Here are Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth's team line-ups:
Premier League Matchday 24 Live Updates: Brighton Vs Everton Starting XIs
And finally, check out Brighton and Hove Albion and Everton's line-ups ahead of kick-off:
Premier League Matchday 24 Live Updates: Kick-Off!
All three simultaneous games kick off in the Premier League. Arsenal kicking from right to left against Leeds in the first half, eyeing an early opening in the quest to strengthen their pole position.
Premier League Matchday 24 Live Updates: Leeds 0-1 Arsenal
Gunners go ahead at Elland Road! Noni Madueke sets it up for Martin Zubimendi, crossing one into the six-yard area and the Spaniard does the rest. The league leaders start with authority, following up their incessant pressure on the Leeds defence with a 27th-minute goal.
Premier League Matchday 24 Live Updates: Wolves 0-1 Bournemouth
A thundering strike from Junior Kroupi! The 19-year-old from France puts Bournemouth ahead against Wolves in the 33rd minute with a sizzling shot that whizzes past Jose Sa.
Premier League Matchday 24 Live Updates: Leeds 0-2 Arsenal
Another day, another Arsenal goal from a corner. Mikel Arteta's men show exactly why they are the summit, as Noni Madueke's in-swinging delivery swerves towards the Leeds goal, where custodian Karl Darlow punches the ball, but inadvertently into his own net. The Gunners double their lead in the 38th minute.
Premier League Matchday 24 Live: Half-Time Updates
Brighton and Everton play a goalless first half at the American Express Stadium, while Bournemouth head into the lemon break with a one-goal lead against Wolves. Arsenal, meanwhile, are in command and up 2-0 versus Leeds United.
Premier League Matchday 24 Live: Second Half Kicks Off
The teams are back post the mid-game intervals and the second halves have kicked off in all three games. Arsenal now attacking from left to right against Leeds; they already are in charge and a third goal would wrap up the game in their favour.
Premier League Matchday 24 Live Updates: Brighton 1-0 Everton
Pascal Gross nets a potentially match-winning goal in the 73rd minute for Brighton against Everton. Yasin Ayari delivers the assist and the German midfielder does the rest, with a dummy from Charalampos Kostoulas in between.
Premier League Matchday 24 Live Updates: Leeds 0-3 Arsenal
There it is, the third and most definitely, decisive goal for Arsenal. Gabriel Martinelli's cross is met by Swedish star Viktor Gyokeres in the 69th minute, and Leeds' hopes of salvaging something from this game are as good as dashed.
Premier League Matchday 24 Live Updates: Leeds 0-4 Arsenal
The party continues for Arsenal. Martin Odegaard provides, and Gabriel Jesus latches on with a fierce shot into the bottom corner. The day goes from bad to worse for Leeds, who are getting a hammering at home.
Premier League Matchday 24 Live Updates: Full-Time At Elland Road
There comes the final whistle, and Arsenal round out their dominance with a 4-0 thrashing of Leeds United. The league leaders go seven points clear of Manchester City (who have a game in hand) with 53 points, while Leeds lie 16th with 26 points.
Premier League Matchday 24 Live Updates: Full-Time At Molineux Stadium
Bournemouth slot in a late second goal against Wolves, with Alex Scott drives in new signing Rayan's assist in the first minute of stoppage time. The Cherries climb to 12th, while Wolves stay rock-bottom in the standings.
Premier League Matchday 24 Live Updates: Full-Time At Falmer Stadium
Everton snatch a point at Brighton! Beto scores at the stroke of the final whistle, in the seventh minute of injury time to be precise, as the Toffees neutralise the Seagulls' 73rd-minute goal.