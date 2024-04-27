English Premier League 2023-24: Late Zeki Amdouni Penalty Earns Burnley Deserved Point Against Manchester United At Old Trafford

Burnley boosted their Premier League survival hopes after holding Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford. (More Football News)
Zeki Amdouni’s calm late penalty moved Burnley within two points of safety with three games remaining.
All the Clarets’ hard work appeared to be in vain when Antony broke the deadlock, but they responded well to ensure a hard-earned share of the spoils.
Burnley remain 19th but are now two points behind 17th-place Nottingham Forest, who host Manchester City on Sunday, while United stay sixth.
Although David Datro Fofana shot straight at Andre Onana inside the opening 30 seconds, United soon established their authority on proceedings with Christian Eriksen curling just wide and Fernandes rattling Arijanet Muric’s right post as they threatened the opening goal.
But the hosts had Onana to thank for keeping Burnley at bay as the first half went on. First, he tipped over Wilson Odobert’s long-range effort, before producing a magnificent reflex save to deny Foster.
Onana kept out Foster again while Alejandro Garnacho fired into the side-netting four minutes before half-time, as both sides returned to their dressing rooms still seeking the breakthrough.
Garnacho continued to carry United’s greatest threat after the break. The Argentine winger shot narrowly wide after a swift counter, before Muric pushed away his powerful volley from a corner.
However, the visitors gifted their opponents the opening goal in the 79th minute, as Antony intercepted Sander Berge’s loose pass before racing away and slotting past Muric.
But there was to be a late twist three minutes from time, when Amdouni coolly rolled home the equaliser from the penalty spot after VAR ruled Onana had fouled the Burnley striker.
Ton up for Fernandes as United stumble
United ended their four-game winless streak when they came from behind to beat Sheffield United in midweek.
However, they have not recorded successive victories since mid-February after Amdouni’s late penalty.
Bruno Fernandes did his best to rally the hosts, becoming the first player this season to create 100 or more chances.
It was in vain however, with Erik ten Hag’s side now having failed to keep a clean sheet in six attempts.
More Old Trafford joy for Kompany
Vincent Kompany won five of his nine Premier League visits to Old Trafford as a player (56 per cent), with only David Silva enjoying a higher success rate among opposing players with eight or more trips (75 per cent).
The Belgian was looking to become the third person to triumph here as a player and manager, after Steve Clarke and Mark Hughes.
While he could not quite achieve that, his side were more than deserving of a point following a spirited display against United.
Now with only one defeat in their last eight games, the Clarets have made themselves difficult to beat at a crucial time in the season, and they will hope it pays dividends in their quest for survival.