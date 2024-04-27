Football

English Premier League 2023-24: Late Zeki Amdouni Penalty Earns Burnley Deserved Point Against Manchester United At Old Trafford

The draw kept Manchester United in the sixth place whereas Burnley still find themselves in the bottom three despite a defiant point at Old Trafford

Advertisement

Burnley celebrate Zeki Amdouni's equaliser
info_icon

Burnley boosted their Premier League survival hopes after holding Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford. (More Football News)

Zeki Amdouni’s calm late penalty moved Burnley within two points of safety with three games remaining.

All the Clarets’ hard work appeared to be in vain when Antony broke the deadlock, but they responded well to ensure a hard-earned share of the spoils.

Burnley remain 19th but are now two points behind 17th-place Nottingham Forest, who host Manchester City on Sunday, while United stay sixth.

Although David Datro Fofana shot straight at Andre Onana inside the opening 30 seconds, United soon established their authority on proceedings with Christian Eriksen curling just wide and Fernandes rattling Arijanet Muric’s right post as they threatened the opening goal.

Advertisement

Bruno Fernandes scored twice and laid on an assist on Wednesday. - null
Manchester United 4-2 Sheffield: Criticism Part Of The Job, Says Bruno Fernandes

BY Stats Perform

But the hosts had Onana to thank for keeping Burnley at bay as the first half went on. First, he tipped over Wilson Odobert’s long-range effort, before producing a magnificent reflex save to deny Foster.

Onana kept out Foster again while Alejandro Garnacho fired into the side-netting four minutes before half-time, as both sides returned to their dressing rooms still seeking the breakthrough.

Garnacho continued to carry United’s greatest threat after the break. The Argentine winger shot narrowly wide after a swift counter, before Muric pushed away his powerful volley from a corner.

Advertisement

However, the visitors gifted their opponents the opening goal in the 79th minute, as Antony intercepted Sander Berge’s loose pass before racing away and slotting past Muric.

But there was to be a late twist three minutes from time, when Amdouni coolly rolled home the equaliser from the penalty spot after VAR ruled Onana had fouled the Burnley striker.

Ton up for Fernandes as United stumble

United ended their four-game winless streak when they came from behind to beat Sheffield United in midweek.

However, they have not recorded successive victories since mid-February after Amdouni’s late penalty.

Bruno Fernandes did his best to rally the hosts, becoming the first player this season to create 100 or more chances.

It was in vain however, with Erik ten Hag’s side now having failed to keep a clean sheet in six attempts.

More Old Trafford joy for Kompany

Vincent Kompany won five of his nine Premier League visits to Old Trafford as a player (56 per cent), with only David Silva enjoying a higher success rate among opposing players with eight or more trips (75 per cent).

The Belgian was looking to become the third person to triumph here as a player and manager, after Steve Clarke and Mark Hughes.

While he could not quite achieve that, his side were more than deserving of a point following a spirited display against United.

Advertisement

Now with only one defeat in their last eight games, the Clarets have made themselves difficult to beat at a crucial time in the season, and they will hope it pays dividends in their quest for survival.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Nethra Kumanan Secures India's 2nd Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know