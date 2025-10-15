Australia’s High Court rejects Candace Owens’ visa challenge.
Three judges uphold Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke’s decision on character grounds.
Owens’ planned speaking tour in Australia and New Zealand cannot proceed.
Australia’s highest court on Wednesday rejected U.S. conservative commentator Candace Owens’ legal challenge against a government decision barring her from entering the country, AP reported.
According to AP, three High Court judges unanimously upheld Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke’s decision last year to refuse Owens a visa on character grounds. Owens had planned to begin a speaking tour in Australia in November and also visit neighbouring New Zealand.
Burke exercised his powers under the Migration Act in October last year, finding that Owens failed the so-called “character test.” Court documents stated that the minister considered there was a risk Owens would “incite discord in the Australian community” and that refusing her a visa was in the national interest.
The documents noted that Owens, as a political commentator, author and activist, was “known for her controversial and conspiratorial views.” Burke highlighted that she had made “extremist and inflammatory comments towards Muslim, Black, Jewish and LGBTQIA+ communities which generate controversy and hatred,” AP reported.
Owens’ lawyers had argued that the Migration Act was unconstitutional, claiming it infringed upon Australia’s implied freedom of political communications. The High Court rejected this argument, maintaining the minister’s decision and upholding the visa refusal.
(With inputs from AP)