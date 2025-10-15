Australia’s High Court Upholds Visa Ban On Candace Owens

Three judges unanimously reject U.S. commentator Candace Owens’ challenge to the Australian government’s refusal of her visa on character grounds.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Candace Owens, Australia visa ban, High Court Australia, Tony Burke
The documents noted that Owens, as a political commentator, author and activist, was “known for her controversial and conspiratorial views.” Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Australia’s High Court rejects Candace Owens’ visa challenge.

  • Three judges uphold Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke’s decision on character grounds.

  • Owens’ planned speaking tour in Australia and New Zealand cannot proceed.

Australia’s highest court on Wednesday rejected U.S. conservative commentator Candace Owens’ legal challenge against a government decision barring her from entering the country, AP reported.

According to AP, three High Court judges unanimously upheld Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke’s decision last year to refuse Owens a visa on character grounds. Owens had planned to begin a speaking tour in Australia in November and also visit neighbouring New Zealand.

Burke exercised his powers under the Migration Act in October last year, finding that Owens failed the so-called “character test.” Court documents stated that the minister considered there was a risk Owens would “incite discord in the Australian community” and that refusing her a visa was in the national interest.

The documents noted that Owens, as a political commentator, author and activist, was “known for her controversial and conspiratorial views.” Burke highlighted that she had made “extremist and inflammatory comments towards Muslim, Black, Jewish and LGBTQIA+ communities which generate controversy and hatred,” AP reported.

Owens’ lawyers had argued that the Migration Act was unconstitutional, claiming it infringed upon Australia’s implied freedom of political communications. The High Court rejected this argument, maintaining the minister’s decision and upholding the visa refusal.

(With inputs from AP)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: PAK Bowlers Hunt For Wickets; RSA 269 & 144/7 (50.4)

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score Round One Day 1 Updates: Padikkal, Nair Forge Strong Stand As Karnataka Reach 151/2

  3. Japan Vs Qatar Live Cricket Score, ICC World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier Super Six: JPN Bowlers Keep QAT In Check

  4. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Depart With First Batch For India Vs Australia ODI Series – Watch

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Lahore Today?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. One Hundred Years Of...Right, Left, And The Middle

  3. Prashant Kishore Not To Take On Tejashwi In Raghopur, Jan Suraaj Party Names Another Candidate

  4. Can The RSS's Religious Reinterpretation Woo The Seven Sisters?

  5. Mahagathbandhan May Announce Seat-Sharing Arrangement For Bihar By Wednesday Morning: Cong Leader

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump To Attend Thailand-Cambodia Peace Deal Signing At ASEAN Summit

  2. Vietnamese Youth Shift Attitudes Towards China Amid Economic Ties and Social Media Influence

  3. Madagascar President Flees Amid Gen-Z Uprising

  4. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  5. China Vows to ‘Fight to the End’ as U.S. Imposes 100% Tariffs on All Chinese Goods

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 15, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  2. The Evolution Of RSS Publications: From Word Of Mouth To A Pan-Indian Media Presence

  3. 20 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Catches Fire In Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer

  4. De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer: Ajay Devgn Navigates Love And Complex Family Dynamics; Locks Horns With R Madhavan

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: PAK Bowlers Hunt For Wickets; RSA 269 & 144/7 (50.4)

  6. US-India Expert Ashley Tellis Arrested For Retaining Classified Documents Amid China Links Investigation

  7. Bihar Polls: BJP Releases First List of 71 Candidates; Drops Assembly Speaker

  8. NC Versus BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls In Jammu And Kashmir