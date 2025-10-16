Football

Chelsea Vs Paris FC, Women’s Champions League: Blues Roar Past Parisians With 4-0 Masterclass

Chelsea Women finally found their UEFA Women’s Champions League rhythm, thumping Paris FC 4-0 to claim their first win of the campaign and ease recent scoring concerns. After a quiet start to the season, Sandy Baltimore’s penalty, awarded following a VAR check, put Chelsea ahead before Johanna Rytting Kaneryd’s exquisite looping header doubled the lead just before half-time. Alyssa Thompson made an immediate impact in the second half, scoring her first Chelsea goal with a sharp finish, and Sam Kerr’s header was bundled over the line by Erin Cuthbert to complete a dominant display. Chelsea Women’s relentless pressure and clinical finishing sent a clear message in Europe, turning early doubts into a commanding statement of intent.

UEFA Women's Champions League soccer match Chelsea Vs Paris FC photos_Maika Hamano
Women’s Champions League: Chelsea Vs Paris FC | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Chelsea's Maika Hamano, center, celebrates following the Women's Champions League soccer match between Chelsea and Paris FC at Stamford Bridge, London.

UEFA Womens Champions League soccer match Chelsea Vs Paris FC photos_ Guro Reiten
Women’s Champions League: Chelsea Vs Paris FC | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Chelsea's Guro Reiten salutes fans following the Women's Champions League soccer match between Chelsea and Paris FC at Stamford Bridge, London.

UEFA Womens Champions League soccer match Chelsea Vs Paris FC photos_Lorena Azzaro
Women’s Champions League: Chelsea Vs Paris FC | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Paris FC's Lorena Azzaro, left, and Chelsea's Millie Bright battle for the ball during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Chelsea and Paris FC at Stamford Bridge, London.

UEFA Womens Champions League soccer match Chelsea Vs Paris FC photos_Alyssa Thompson
Women’s Champions League: Chelsea Vs Paris FC | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Chelsea's Alyssa Thompson, fifth right, celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Chelsea and Paris FC at Stamford Bridge, London.

UEFA Womens Champions League soccer match Chelsea Vs Paris FC photos_Johanna Rytting Kaneryd
Women’s Champions League: Chelsea Vs Paris FC | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Chelsea's Johanna Rytting Kaneryd celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Chelsea and Paris FC at Stamford Bridge, London.

UEFA Womens Champions League soccer match Chelsea Vs Paris FC photos_Sandy Baltimore
Women’s Champions League: Chelsea Vs Paris FC | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Chelsea's Sandy Baltimore, right, celebrates after scoring during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Chelsea and Paris FC at Stamford Bridge, London.

UEFA Womens Champions League soccer match Chelsea Vs Paris FC photos_Sandy Baltimore
Women’s Champions League: Chelsea Vs Paris FC | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Chelsea's Sandy Baltimore scores their side's first goal of the game from a penalty during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Chelsea and Paris FC at Stamford Bridge, London.

UEFA Womens Champions League soccer match Chelsea Vs Paris FC photos_Millie Bright
Women’s Champions League: Chelsea Vs Paris FC | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Chelsea's Millie Bright, left, and Paris FC's Clara Mateo battle for the ball during the UEFA Women's Champions League soccer match between Chelsea and Paris FC at Stamford Bridge, London.

UEFA Womens Champions League soccer match Chelsea Vs Paris FC photos_Millie Bright, Clara Mateo
Women’s Champions League: Chelsea Vs Paris FC | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Chelsea's Millie Bright, left, Paris FC's Clara Mateo, center, and Chelsea's Johanna Rytting Kaneryd battle for the ball during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Chelsea and Paris FC at Stamford Bridge, London.

UEFA Womens Champions League soccer match Chelsea Vs Paris FC photos_Millie Bright
Women’s Champions League: Chelsea Vs Paris FC | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Chelsea's Millie Bright, left, and Paris FC's Clara Mateo battle for the ball during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Chelsea and Paris FC at Stamford Bridge, London.

