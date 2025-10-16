Football

Chelsea Vs Paris FC, Women’s Champions League: Blues Roar Past Parisians With 4-0 Masterclass

Chelsea Women finally found their UEFA Women’s Champions League rhythm, thumping Paris FC 4-0 to claim their first win of the campaign and ease recent scoring concerns. After a quiet start to the season, Sandy Baltimore’s penalty, awarded following a VAR check, put Chelsea ahead before Johanna Rytting Kaneryd’s exquisite looping header doubled the lead just before half-time. Alyssa Thompson made an immediate impact in the second half, scoring her first Chelsea goal with a sharp finish, and Sam Kerr’s header was bundled over the line by Erin Cuthbert to complete a dominant display. Chelsea Women’s relentless pressure and clinical finishing sent a clear message in Europe, turning early doubts into a commanding statement of intent.