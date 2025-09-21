Football

Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Red Devils Ease Pressure On Ruben Amorim

Bruno Fernandes struck his 100th goal for Manchester United in a chaotic 2-1 win against Chelsea and helped ease pressure on coach Ruben Amorim on Saturday (September 20, 2025). Fernandes and Casemiro struck in a wild first half at Old Trafford where both teams went down to 10 men and Chelsea lost star player Cole Palmer to injury. Fernandes hit a century of goals in his 200th Premier League appearance. But the biggest celebration came after the final whistle as United won for only the second time this season.