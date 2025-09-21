Football

Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Red Devils Ease Pressure On Ruben Amorim

Bruno Fernandes struck his 100th goal for Manchester United in a chaotic 2-1 win against Chelsea and helped ease pressure on coach Ruben Amorim on Saturday (September 20, 2025). Fernandes and Casemiro struck in a wild first half at Old Trafford where both teams went down to 10 men and Chelsea lost star player Cole Palmer to injury. Fernandes hit a century of goals in his 200th Premier League appearance. But the biggest celebration came after the final whistle as United won for only the second time this season.

Updated on:
English Premier League 2025-26 Manchester United vs Chelsea EPL Soccer photos: Bruno Fernandes
Premier League 2025-26: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, second left, celebrates with his teammates after winning the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

2/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Manchester United vs Chelsea EPL Soccer photos: Ruben Amorim
Premier League 2025-26: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim celebrates after winning the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

3/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Manchester United vs Chelsea EPL Soccer photos: Trevoh Chalobah
Premier League 2025-26: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

4/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Manchester United vs Chelsea EPL Soccer photos: Manuel Ugarte
Premier League 2025-26: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Manuel Ugarte, left, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Moises Caicedo during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

5/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Manchester United vs Chelsea EPL Soccer photos: Harry Maguire
Premier League 2025-26: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Harry Maguire, right, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Joao Pedro during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

6/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Manchester United vs Chelsea EPL Soccer photos: Casemiro
Premier League 2025-26: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Manchester United's Casemiro (18) celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

7/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Manchester United vs Chelsea EPL photos: Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes
Premier League 2025-26: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Manchester United's Casemiro, left, celebrates with Bruno Fernandes after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

8/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Manchester United vs Chelsea EPL Soccer photos: Reece James
Premier League 2025-26: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Chelsea's Reece James, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

9/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Manchester United vs Chelsea EPL Soccer photos: Robert Sanchez
Premier League 2025-26: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Chelsea's goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, left, reacts after receiving a red card by a referee during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

10/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Manchester United vs Chelsea EPL Soccer photos: Patrick Dorgu
Premier League 2025-26: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu, left, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Reece James during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

