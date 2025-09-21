Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, second left, celebrates with his teammates after winning the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim celebrates after winning the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Manuel Ugarte, left, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Moises Caicedo during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Harry Maguire, right, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Joao Pedro during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Casemiro (18) celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Casemiro, left, celebrates with Bruno Fernandes after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Chelsea's Reece James, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Chelsea's goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, left, reacts after receiving a red card by a referee during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu, left, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Reece James during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.