Alexis Mac Allister insisted that the principles instilled during Jurgen Klopp's tenure at Liverpool remain the same under the stewardship of Arne Slot. (More Football News)
Liverpool overcame a lacklustre first half display to beat Ipswich Town on the opening day of the season courtesy of goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah.
For large parts of the opening period, the Reds struggled to find their attacking fluidity that had come so natural during Klopp's time in the Anfield dugout.
Liverpool managed just three shots in the first half, none of which were on target compared to their opponents' two, while also conceding 13 fouls, their most in the opening 45 minutes of a Premier League game since 2009 against Chelsea (also 13).
Despite their slow start, Mac Allister is confident the subtle tweaks introduced by the new head coach can lead to a successful campaign for the Reds.
"I think this manager asks more to stay in the position, and that's maybe like a different structure," Mac Allister told Liverpool's official website.
"But the principles are the same. We know that defensively we have to run, we have to give our 100 per cent, the last two steps are so important and that can make the difference.
"There is a couple of changes, not much, but I think Arne can help us to be a better team."
Slot's side improved after the interval, producing an expected goals (xG) tally of 2.56 compared to just 0.09 in the first half, registering 15 shots, five of which were on target.
Mac Allister's influence also grew on proceedings, with his 18 passes into the final third only being bettered by Trent Alexander-Arnold (19) and Luis Diaz (21).
Slot put the Reds' improvement in the second period down to the winning of more duels and better exploiting of the space in behind Ipswich's back line, something which the Argentine agreed with.
"I think it was more about the last step when we were pressing," Mac Allister analysed.
"Maybe [in the] first half we were not at 100 per cent but in the second half we showed the team we can be and we are really happy with our second-half performance.
"It was good to start with a win – it's always important. We know that we came to a tough place.
"You could see how excited they [Ipswich] were to play football, to play in the Premier League again. It was a nice game for both. I think they showed good things as well.
"But the important thing is that we got the three points."