Football

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister Says Jurgen Klopp's Principles Still Hold Under Arne Slot

Despite their lacklustre first-half display against Ipswich Town, Alexis Mac Allister is confident the subtle tweaks introduced by new head coach Arne Slot can lead to a successful campaign for Liverpool

Alexis-Mac-Allister-liverpool-footballer
Alexis Mac Allister has said the principles that stood with Jurgen Klopp remain under Arne Slot.
info_icon

Alexis Mac Allister insisted that the principles instilled during Jurgen Klopp's tenure at Liverpool remain the same under the stewardship of Arne Slot. (More Football News

Liverpool overcame a lacklustre first half display to beat Ipswich Town on the opening day of the season courtesy of goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah. 

For large parts of the opening period, the Reds struggled to find their attacking fluidity that had come so natural during Klopp's time in the Anfield dugout. 

Liverpool managed just three shots in the first half, none of which were on target compared to their opponents' two, while also conceding 13 fouls, their most in the opening 45 minutes of a Premier League game since 2009 against Chelsea (also 13). 

Despite their slow start, Mac Allister is confident the subtle tweaks introduced by the new head coach can lead to a successful campaign for the Reds. 

"I think this manager asks more to stay in the position, and that's maybe like a different structure," Mac Allister told Liverpool's official website. 

"But the principles are the same. We know that defensively we have to run, we have to give our 100 per cent, the last two steps are so important and that can make the difference.

"There is a couple of changes, not much, but I think Arne can help us to be a better team."

Slot's side improved after the interval, producing an expected goals (xG) tally of 2.56 compared to just 0.09 in the first half, registering 15 shots, five of which were on target. 

Mac Allister's influence also grew on proceedings, with his 18 passes into the final third only being bettered by Trent Alexander-Arnold (19) and Luis Diaz (21). 

Slot put the Reds' improvement in the second period down to the winning of more duels and better exploiting of the space in behind Ipswich's back line, something which the Argentine agreed with. 

"I think it was more about the last step when we were pressing," Mac Allister analysed.

"Maybe [in the] first half we were not at 100 per cent but in the second half we showed the team we can be and we are really happy with our second-half performance.

"It was good to start with a win – it's always important. We know that we came to a tough place.

"You could see how excited they [Ipswich] were to play football, to play in the Premier League again. It was a nice game for both. I think they showed good things as well.

"But the important thing is that we got the three points."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Honours Shared In Rain-Hit Day; PAK 158/4 (41 Overs) At Stumps
  2. ENG Vs SL: Sri Lanka Skipper Dhananjaya De Silva Says Extra Warm-Up Fixture Was Denied Before First Test
  3. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test, Toss Update: Sri Lanka Elect To Bat; Check Playing XIs
  4. Netherlands Vs United States Of America, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Toss Update: USA Elect To Field; Check Playing XIs
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Toss Update: Najmul Hossain Shanto & Co Field First In Rawalpindi - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. EPL: Emiliano Martinez Extends Aston Villa Contract Till 2029
  2. Ajax Bolster Defence With Daniele Rugani Loan Signing From Juventus
  3. Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister Says Jurgen Klopp's Principles Still Hold Under Arne Slot
  4. Manchester United Vs Brighton, English Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  5. Man City Stars Phil Foden And Khadija Shaw Win PFA Player Of The Year Awards In English Football
Tennis News
  1. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
  2. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
  3. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
  4. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Tested Positive For Steroids Twice, But Will Not Be Suspended
  5. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Demands CM Mamata Banerjee's Resignation
  2. PM Modi Poland Visit LIVE Updates: Modi Receives Warm Welcome From Indian Diaspora In Warsaw
  3. 'Don't Worry...': Kolkata Doctor's Last Words To Parents Before Rape, Murder
  4. 'Will We Have To Protest To Register FIR?': Rahul Gandhi Condemns Lack Of Action In Badlapur Assault Case
  5. Amid BJP Switchover Buzz, Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Hints At Floating New Political Party
Entertainment News
  1. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  2. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  3. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  4. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  5. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
US News
  1. Starbucks' New CEO Will Travel From California To Seattle To Work From Office
  2. The Atlantic Ocean Is Cooling Rapidly. What’s Really Going On?
  3. BMW Recalls Over 720,000 Vehicles Due To Potential Fire Risk
  4. New Book Reveals Queen Elizabeth Found Donald Trump ‘Very Rude’, Here’s Why
  5. Michelle Obama’s Crisscross Monse Look Stuns At 2024 Democratic National Convention
World News
  1. Starbucks' New CEO Will Travel From California To Seattle To Work From Office
  2. Commercial Ship "Not Under Command" After Repeated Attacks Target It In Red Sea: British
  3. The Atlantic Ocean Is Cooling Rapidly. What’s Really Going On?
  4. BMW Recalls Over 720,000 Vehicles Due To Potential Fire Risk
  5. New Book Reveals Queen Elizabeth Found Donald Trump ‘Very Rude’, Here’s Why
Latest Stories
  1. PM Modi Poland Visit LIVE Updates: Modi Receives Warm Welcome From Indian Diaspora In Warsaw
  2. Chhattisgarh High Court Endorses Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai's Government's 'Zero Tolerance' Policy Against Corruption
  3. MPox Scare: Dedicated Ward For Isolation, 5 Allocated Beds, Ambulance | AIIMS Delhi Issues Guidelines
  4. Chhattisgarh: Pigeon Falls Instead Of Flying At I-Day Event, Action Sought Over Viral Video
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 21, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Bharat Bandh Over SC's Quota Ruling: Banks, Schools Mostly Open; Police Lathi-Charge Protesters In Bihar
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Honours Shared In Rain-Hit Day; PAK 158/4 (41 Overs) At Stumps
  8. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Demands CM Mamata Banerjee's Resignation