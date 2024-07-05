England football team's quest for a maiden European crown continues on Saturday, July 6 (IST). They face Switzerland in a tense UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-final clash at the Dusseldorf Arena in Germany. (More Football News)
Despite unconvincing displays, the Three Lions (England) topped Group C and edged past Slovakia 2-1 in the last-16. A late Jude Bellingham bicycle kick salvaged the tie against Slovakia, with Harry Kane adding the winner in extra time.
On the other hand, Switzerland flexed their muscles in the last-16, dismantling the reigning champions Italy 2-0. Remo Freuler (37') and Ruben Vargas (46') found the net in either half, exposing a sluggish Azzurri side who surrendered their European crown meekly.
This dominant performance marks a second consecutive quarter-final appearance for Switzerland at the Euros.
Now, inspired by their upset win, La Nati (Switzerland) set their sights on achieving a historic first: reaching the semi-finals of a major tournament.
England Vs Switzerland: Head To Head Record
Total Games - 27
England Won - 19
Switzerland Won - 3
Draws - 5
Here’s all you need to know about the England Vs Switzerland, UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-final match:
When to watch England Vs Switzerland, UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-final match?
The England Vs Switzerland, UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-final match will be played at the Dusseldorf Arena in Germany on Saturday, July 6 at 9:30 PM IST.
Where to watch England Vs Switzerland, UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-final match?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.