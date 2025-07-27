England Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Final X/weuro2025

You are reading the highlights from our live coverage of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final where the defending champions England overcame a stiff challenge from World Champions Spain to win the title in penalty shootout. Spain took an early lead which was cancelled out by England after the break. The match then ended 1-1 in regulation and after half-an-hour of extra play also could not break the deadlock, the game headed into penalties. Spain could strike only once while England struck thrice to take away the trophy.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final where the defending champions England are fighting Spain who have never won the tournament.

England and Spain were both stretched to their limits in their respective semifinal clashes. England beat Italy 1-0 with a goal in the 119th minute while Spain overcame Germany after regular time with the same margin.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Here's how England line up in Basel for the #WEURO2025 final... 💪 pic.twitter.com/gNbaXZConm — UEFA Women's EURO 2025 (@WEURO2025) July 27, 2025

🇪🇸 Spain's starting XI for the #WEURO2025 final looks like this: pic.twitter.com/wdrtQ12pYC — UEFA Women's EURO 2025 (@WEURO2025) July 27, 2025

We are about 15 minutes away from kick off. If you are in India, check how can you live stream the England vs Spain, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final by clicking on the link.

We are underway in Basel. England vs Spain in the final of the UEFA Women's Euros. Here we go!

ENG 0-0 ESP 9' England make an early attack which is saved and then Spain reply back with their own play which too does not yield the desired result for the attacking side. Good start to the game so far.

ENG 0-0 ESP 19' Hemp takes a shy at the goal for England but the Spanish goalkeeper is quick with the save. England earn a corner. A good back and forth so far in this game. England have started to look threatening after some early attacks by Spain.

ENG 0-1 ESP 25' GOAL!!! There is the opener and Spain have taken the lead in this final. Mariona Caldentey finds the back of the net with a fierce header! A powerful header and England concede early once again. It is 1-0 in favour of Spain.

ENG 0-1 ESP 40' Chloe Kelly has come to the pitch as a substitution for Lauren James and let us see if she can change something here for England. Spain are controlling the game. They have taken the lead and they continue to press ahead creating pressure on England.

ENG 0-1 ESP That will be it for this half. A good 45 minutes of play but Spain are the ones who have a goal while England still at zero. Things will get heated in the second half, do not forget to join.

ENG 0-1 ESP We are into the second half now. England are chasing currently with Spain having a one-goal lead.

ENG 1-1 ESP GOAL!!! 57' The Lionesses roar right back into this game and Russo is the scorer. Chloe Kelly with the assist and scores are now level.

ENG 1-1 ESP That equaliser from England has totally opened up the game. Every play is filled with a lot more stakes now it seems. We are getting a final we deserve.

ENG 1-1 ESP 80' We have 10 minutes left in the regulation time now and it is still going back forth on the ground between these two sides. No one has been able to get that decisive goal even as both teams have created enough chances. 13 shots so far for Spain to England's 8 but the score is 1-1.

ENG 1-1 ESP Full-time whistle comes in and we are moving into the extra time. It remains 1-1 after four minutes of injury time as well. Spain did up the ante towards the end but England have managed to hold on to the score and we will now go to the extra time.

ENG 1-1 ESP Extra time begins. Who can get the goal now. Remember both of these teams found the winner in extra time in their semifinals.

ENG 1-1 ESP Half-time called in extra time and we still have no winner. Spain have consistently threatened to score but England's defence has stood tall every time.

ENG 1-1 ESP We are heading into penalties now! England have managed to stretch this game into penalties. Spain launched assault after assault on England's goal but the Lionesses were in no mood to give up as the defence stayed solid to keep things at 1-1 after 120 minutes. Now penalty shootout will decide the winner of Women's Euro 2025

Penalties After 1st attempt: England 0-1 Spain Beth Mead misses for England while Patri Guijarro scores for Spain

Penalties After 2nd attempt: England 1-1 Spain Greenwood scores for England while Caldentey misses for Spain

Penalties After 3rd attempt: England 2-1 Spain Charles scores for England while Bonmati misses for Spain

Penalties After 4th attempt: England 2-1 Spain Williamson misses for England and Paralleulo too misses for Spain

England win the UEFA Women's Euro 2025!!!

A fitting end to one of the closest Women's Euros we have ever had. It went right down to the wire. English goalkeeper Hampton then rose up to the occassion to deny Spain thrice and England walked away with the shootout 3-1 to clinch the trophy. Massive heartbreak for Spain who were the more dominating side throughout the regular time and the extra 30 minutes.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 BACK-TO-BACK 🏆#WEURO2025 pic.twitter.com/85H1DtSprs — UEFA Women's EURO 2025 (@WEURO2025) July 27, 2025

The Spanish dreams have been crashed as English goalkeeper Hampton stands tall to help England win the trophy via a phenomenal effort in the penalty shootout.

All-time Winner's List 1984 Sweden 1987 Norway 1989 West Germany 1991 Germany 1993 Norway 1995 Germany 1997 Germany 2001 Germany 2005 Germany 2009 Germany 2013 Germany 2017 Netherlands 2022 England 2025 England

🇪🇸 Aitana Bonmatí is named #WEURO2025 Player of the Tournament ✨ pic.twitter.com/I4wslqUiBk — UEFA Women's EURO 2025 (@WEURO2025) July 27, 2025