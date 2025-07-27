England Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Final
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final where the defending champions England are fighting Spain who have never won the tournament.
England and Spain were both stretched to their limits in their respective semifinal clashes. England beat Italy 1-0 with a goal in the 119th minute while Spain overcame Germany after regular time with the same margin.
We are about 15 minutes away from kick off. If you are in India, check how can you live stream the England vs Spain, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final by clicking on the link.
We are underway in Basel. England vs Spain in the final of the UEFA Women's Euros. Here we go!
9' England make an early attack which is saved and then Spain reply back with their own play which too does not yield the desired result for the attacking side. Good start to the game so far.
19' Hemp takes a shy at the goal for England but the Spanish goalkeeper is quick with the save. England earn a corner. A good back and forth so far in this game. England have started to look threatening after some early attacks by Spain.
25' GOAL!!!
There is the opener and Spain have taken the lead in this final. Mariona Caldentey finds the back of the net with a fierce header! A powerful header and England concede early once again. It is 1-0 in favour of Spain.
40' Chloe Kelly has come to the pitch as a substitution for Lauren James and let us see if she can change something here for England. Spain are controlling the game. They have taken the lead and they continue to press ahead creating pressure on England.
That will be it for this half. A good 45 minutes of play but Spain are the ones who have a goal while England still at zero. Things will get heated in the second half, do not forget to join.
We are into the second half now. England are chasing currently with Spain having a one-goal lead.
GOAL!!!
57' The Lionesses roar right back into this game and Russo is the scorer. Chloe Kelly with the assist and scores are now level.
That equaliser from England has totally opened up the game. Every play is filled with a lot more stakes now it seems. We are getting a final we deserve.
80' We have 10 minutes left in the regulation time now and it is still going back forth on the ground between these two sides. No one has been able to get that decisive goal even as both teams have created enough chances. 13 shots so far for Spain to England's 8 but the score is 1-1.
Full-time whistle comes in and we are moving into the extra time. It remains 1-1 after four minutes of injury time as well. Spain did up the ante towards the end but England have managed to hold on to the score and we will now go to the extra time.
Extra time begins. Who can get the goal now. Remember both of these teams found the winner in extra time in their semifinals.
Half-time called in extra time and we still have no winner. Spain have consistently threatened to score but England's defence has stood tall every time.
We are heading into penalties now! England have managed to stretch this game into penalties. Spain launched assault after assault on England's goal but the Lionesses were in no mood to give up as the defence stayed solid to keep things at 1-1 after 120 minutes. Now penalty shootout will decide the winner of Women's Euro 2025
After 1st attempt: England 0-1 Spain
Beth Mead misses for England while Patri Guijarro scores for Spain
After 2nd attempt: England 1-1 Spain
Greenwood scores for England while Caldentey misses for Spain
After 3rd attempt: England 2-1 Spain
Charles scores for England while Bonmati misses for Spain
After 4th attempt: England 2-1 Spain
Williamson misses for England and Paralleulo too misses for Spain
England win the UEFA Women's Euro 2025!!!
A fitting end to one of the closest Women's Euros we have ever had. It went right down to the wire. English goalkeeper Hampton then rose up to the occassion to deny Spain thrice and England walked away with the shootout 3-1 to clinch the trophy. Massive heartbreak for Spain who were the more dominating side throughout the regular time and the extra 30 minutes.
The Spanish dreams have been crashed as English goalkeeper Hampton stands tall to help England win the trophy via a phenomenal effort in the penalty shootout.
England Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Final: All-time Winner's List
1984 Sweden
1987 Norway
1989 West Germany
1991 Germany
1993 Norway
1995 Germany
1997 Germany
2001 Germany
2005 Germany
2009 Germany
2013 Germany
2017 Netherlands
2022 England
2025 England
Thank You
Thank you for following our coverage. Keep reading more on OutlookIndia.