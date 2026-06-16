England Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check Best Photos From ENG Vs CRO In Group L Clash

England Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Gallery: Three Lions take on the Vatreni at Dallas Stadium in the opening Group L clash today (June 18). As Argentina, Brazil, France, and Germany look to stamp their authority on the tournament, all eyes turn to the Dallas Stadium for a European heavyweight showdown. England, led by Thomas Tuchel, arrive with a squad overflowing with world-class talent. However, they face a formidable opening test against Croatia. Croatia, a nation that has consistently punched above its weight on the global stage, are ready to script another tournament upset. With Ghana and Panama rounding out a tricky group, securing all three points is vital for both sides. Will the Three Lions establish their dominance early, or can the Croatian veterans, anchored by the evergreen Luka Modrić, orchestrate a statement result? See the best photos from this pivotal ENG vs CRO football match here:

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England Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Best Images
England supporters react during the World Cup soccer match between England and Croatia at The Clock pub in Hebburn, England. AP Photo
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England Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Best Images
Fans listen the United States national anthem prior to the World Cup Group L soccer match between England and Croatia in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas. AP Photo
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England Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Best Images
Croatia's Luka Modric (10) warms up before the World Cup Group L soccer match between England and Croatia in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas AP Photo
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England Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Best Images
Croatia's Luka Modric (10) warms up before the World Cup Group L soccer match between England and Croatia in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas AP Photo
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England Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Best Images
England's Harry Kane warms up prior to the World Cup Group L soccer match between England and Croatia in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas AP Photo
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England Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Best Images
England's player pose for a team photo before the start of the World Cup Group L soccer match between England and Croatia in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas AP Photo
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England Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Best Images
Croatia poses for a photo before the World Cup Group L soccer match between England and Croatia in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas AP Photo
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England Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Best Images
A general view of the stadium with the flags of England left and Croatia ahead the World Cup Group L soccer match between England and Croatia in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas AP Photo
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England Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Best Images
England's Harry Kane (9) scores from the penalty spot during the World Cup Group L soccer match between England and Croatia in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas AP Photo
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England Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Best Images
England's Declan Rice (4) congratulates teammate England's Harry Kane (9) after Kane scored his team's opening goal during the World Cup Group L soccer match between England and Croatia in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas AP Photo
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