England Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check Best Photos From ENG Vs CRO In Group L Clash
England Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Gallery: Three Lions take on the Vatreni at Dallas Stadium in the opening Group L clash today (June 18). As Argentina, Brazil, France, and Germany look to stamp their authority on the tournament, all eyes turn to the Dallas Stadium for a European heavyweight showdown. England, led by Thomas Tuchel, arrive with a squad overflowing with world-class talent. However, they face a formidable opening test against Croatia. Croatia, a nation that has consistently punched above its weight on the global stage, are ready to script another tournament upset. With Ghana and Panama rounding out a tricky group, securing all three points is vital for both sides. Will the Three Lions establish their dominance early, or can the Croatian veterans, anchored by the evergreen Luka Modrić, orchestrate a statement result? See the best photos from this pivotal ENG vs CRO football match here:
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