Football

England Vs Brazil, Friendly: Injury Doubts Over Harry Kane And Jordan Henderson

Gareth Southgate’s England step up their preparations for this summer’s shot at Euro 2024 glory with Wembley friendlies against Brazil and Belgium

Stats Perform
22 March 2024
22 March 2024
       
Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson are doubts to face Brazil. Photo: Nick Potts/PA
Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson are doubts for England’s glamour friendly against Brazil after missing group training on the eve of the game. (More Football News)

Gareth Southgate’s men step up their preparations for this summer’s shot at Euro 2024 glory with Wembley friendlies against the Selecao and Belgium.

England skipper Kane and vice-captain Henderson’s availability to face Brazil on Saturday evening is in doubt after the pair trained away from the main group at St George’s Park on Friday morning.

The pair again worked inside on individualised training programmes, with Kane dealing with an ankle injury suffered in Bayern Munich’s 5-2 Bundesliga win over Darmstadt last Sunday.

Southgate worked with a 23-man England squad ahead of travelling down to London following Bukayo Saka’s withdrawal from the squad.

The Arsenal forward reported to St George’s Park with an injury and returned to his club on Thursday having been unable to participate in training.

