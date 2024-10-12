Football

England At UEFA Nations League: Bukayo Saka, Curtis Jones Withdraw From Three Lions' Squad

Bukayo Saka has enjoyed a fine start to the Premier League campaign, scoring two goals and making seven assists in Arsenal's opening seven games

Bukayo Saka
Bukayo Saka was replaced by Noni Madueke in the 51st minute during England's shock 2-1 defeat to Greece at Wembley.
info_icon

England have confirmed that Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Liverpool's Curtis Jones have withdrawn from the squad ahead of their Nations League clash with Finland on Sunday. (More Football News)

Saka was replaced by Noni Madueke in the 51st minute during England's shock 2-1 defeat to Greece at Wembley on Thursday after picking up an injury in his right leg.

It only adds to Mikel Arteta's injury worries ahead of facing Bournemouth next Saturday after Martin Odegaard was injured on international duty for Norway last month.

Bukayo Saka. - null
Mikel Arteta Lauds Bukayo Saka's Maturity: 'What He's Doing At His Age Is Unbelievable'

BY Stats Perform

Saka has enjoyed a fine start to the Premier League campaign, scoring two goals and laying on a further seven assists in the Gunners' opening seven games. 

The England international has also created more chances (27) than any other player in the division, with his nine goal involvements a total only bettered by Chelsea's Cole Palmer (11) and Manchester City's Erling Haaland (10). 

Lee Carsley looks on during Thursday's loss to Greece. - null
England 1-2 Greece, UEFA Nations League: Carsley Terms Defeat Failed Three Lions Experiment

BY Stats Perform

Lee Carsley will also be without uncapped Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, who was added to the Three Lions squad earlier this week, but has since withdrawn due to a personal commitment. 

Jones earned his first call-up in May as part of Gareth Southgate's provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2024, but did not make the final cut.

The 23-year-old was part of the Young Lions side that won the 2023 European Under-21 Championship under Carsley, scoring the only goal in their 1-0 win over Spain in the final.

