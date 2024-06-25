Former England strikers Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer have defended their criticism of the Three Lions' "terrible" displays at Euro 2024 after Harry Kane said pundits should be more supportive. (More Football News)
England have four points ahead of their final Group C fixture against Slovenia, though they were uninspired as they laboured to a 1-0 win over Serbia and a 1-1 draw with Denmark.
Their performance in the latter match was fiercely criticised, with Lineker describing the display as "s***" on his 'The Rest is Football' podcast.
England captain Kane hit back at those comments on Sunday, pointing out ex-players like Lineker failed to win international silverware and telling them to be more "helpful".
On Monday's edition of the podcast, Lineker said of Kane's response: "I thought he answered it fine.
"There was one bit there where he says we have responsibilities as ex-England players, that we should know better and that we never won anything or words to that effect.
"Fine, he's absolutely right. But I will say one thing; the last thing in the world we want to be is downbeat and critical.
"We want the England team to perform well on the pitch. The best punditry of all is when England play well."
Shearer was also scathing of Gareth Southgate's team after the Denmark game and has refused to back down, saying: "It's important we never get personal. That's the most important thing.
"They were terrible and we have to say that. If England were brilliant we'd say they were brilliant, that's the way it is.
"As a player you always get the right of reply on the pitch. I have no problem with what we said, I wouldn't take anything back we said.
"England were really poor. I think the vast majority of the country, and even the boys in the squad, will know they were awful against Denmark. There were hardly any positives."