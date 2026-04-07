Bundesliga: Frankfurt Fan Dies After Cardiac Arrest At Stadium

Cologne's Sebastian Sebulonsen, right, and Frankfurt's Nathaniel Brown, left, and Arnaud Kalimuendo battle for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and 1. FC Cologne in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Photo: dpa/Uwe Anspach via AP

Cologne's Sebastian Sebulonsen, right, and Frankfurt's Nathaniel Brown, left, and Arnaud Kalimuendo battle for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and 1. FC Cologne in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Photo: dpa/Uwe Anspach via AP