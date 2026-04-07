Bundesliga: Frankfurt Fan Dies After Cardiac Arrest At Stadium

Eintracht Frankfurt confirmed an 87‑year‑old supporter died hours after suffering a cardiac arrest during their 2‑2 Bundesliga draw with Cologne, prompting tributes from the club and fans

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Eintracht Frankfurt vs Cologne Bundesliga 2025-26 Fan dies after heart attack at stadium
Cologne's Sebastian Sebulonsen, right, and Frankfurt's Nathaniel Brown, left, and Arnaud Kalimuendo battle for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and 1. FC Cologne in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Photo: dpa/Uwe Anspach via AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • An 87‑year‑old Eintracht Frankfurt fan suffered a cardiac arrest during the second half of the 2‑2 draw vs Cologne

  • Paramedics resuscitated him at the stadium, but he later died in hospital

  • Frankfurt said the supporter was a long‑time member and season‑ticket holder

A long-time Eintracht Frankfurt supporter died in hospital, aged 87, hours after suffering a cardiac arrest in the stadium during a German Bundesliga game, the club said Tuesday.

The stadium fell silent as paramedics worked to revive the man, who hasn’t been named, during the second half of Frankfurt’s 2-2 draw with Cologne on Sunday.

“The 87-year-old, who was a long-standing member of the club and had held a season ticket for many years, suffered a cardiac arrest during the match. Although he was successfully resuscitated at the scene, his condition could not be stabilized,” Frankfurt said.

“Our thoughts and sympathy are with his family and friends. We would like to thank the emergency services for their efforts to save the life of our supporter, which were ultimately in vain, and we thank all the fans and visitors for their sensitivity in supporting these efforts.”

In October, another fan died after falling ill while entering the stadium at a German Cup game between Leipzig and Energie Cottbus.

The atmosphere was hushed at Cottbus’ stadium as both sets of supporters refrained from chants following an announcement about the incident.

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