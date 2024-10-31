Football

EFL Cup Quarter-Final Draw: Tottenham Host United While Liverpool Face Southampton

Tottenham will host Manchester United for a place in the EFL Cup semi-finals as the last-eight ties were confirmed on Wednesday

Tottenham overcame Manchester United in their last league meeting, and they will again clash in the EFL Cup last eight
Tottenham will host Manchester United for a place in the EFL Cup semi-finals as the last-eight ties were confirmed on Wednesday.

Ange Postecoglou's side inflicted Manchester City's first defeat of the 2024-25 campaign with a 2-1 victory at home in the fourth round.

Timo Werner and Pape Sarr were both on target for Spurs, whose next test in the competition will come against United, who smashed Leicester City 5-2 to reach the next stage.

That victory marked Ruud van Nistelrooy's first game in interim charge after Erik ten Hag's dismissal on Monday, though Sporting's Ruben Amorim is expected to soon be appointed at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag ended a six-year trophy drought for United when winning the EFL Cup in 2023, leaving the possibility for Amorim to follow suit should he arrive and guide his side past Tottenham.

Arsenal will also meet London rivals Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium in another quarter-final tie.

Mikel Arteta's side eased past Preston North End in the fourth round, while Palace stunned Aston Villa with a 2-1 away win after Daichi Kamada's second-half winner.

Staying in London, Brentford sneaked past Sheffield Wednesday on penalties and will visit Newcastle United, who battled to a 2-0 home win over Chelsea to reach the last eight.

Defending champions Liverpool edged to a 3-2 win over Brighton, earning a quarter-final trip to Southampton after Russel Martin's side snatched a late 3-2 win over Stoke City on Tuesday.

EFL Cup quarter-final draw in full:

Tottenham vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Newcastle United vs Brentford

Southampton vs Liverpool

All quarter-final clashes are set to be played across the week of December 17.

