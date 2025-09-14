Bristol City won 3-0 against Sheffield Wednesday in EFL Championships 2025
QPR beat Wrexham 3-1, with Conor Coady scoring an own goal
Stoke City won 1-0 against promoted side Birmingham City; Hull City sealed a last-minute draw against Swansea City
Bristol City's first-half blitz saw them move up to third in the Championship table with a 3-0 victory over struggling Sheffield Wednesday.
Bristol started on the front foot and benefitted from a sixth-minute Harry Amass own goal, as the debutant deflected Rob Dickie's strike past Ethan Horvath from close range.
Emil Riis should have made it 2-0 shortly after, but did get Bristol's second goal just 12 minutes later, meeting Anis Mehmeti's lovely ball through the goalkeeper’s legs.
In the 32nd minute, Mehmeti added a goal to his assist; he drifted away from his marker at the back post to meet Scott Twine's cross before rifling a shot in from the edge of the six-yard box.
The Albanian also struck the post shortly after the hour-mark, but Wednesday were able to avoid an even heavier defeat, having failed to muster a shot on target themselves.
Elsewhere, Championship new boys Wrexham were beaten 3-1 by QPR, who made it back-to-back wins.
Conor Coady's own goal gave QPR lift off in the first half, with Richard Kone doubling their lead shortly before the break after his effort went in off the woodwork.
Kieffer Moore halved the deficit with a close-range header in the 67th minute, but any hopes of a comeback were thwarted eight minutes later as Rumarn Burrell restored their two-goal deficit.
Fellow promoted side Birmingham City were also beaten on Saturday, with Stoke City's 1-0 win over the Blues taking them second in the table.
Bosun Lawal's looping first-half header was enough to earn Stoke all three points in a tame attacking performance, with Birmingham failing to register a single shot on target.
Hull City, meanwhile, snatched a last-gasp draw, with John Egan's 97th-minute strike seeing the points shared with Swansea City.
Zan Vipotnik and Ronald had put Swansea in front on either side of Ollie McBurnie's leveller, but they could not hold out for all three points.
Derby County did come away with a win, though – their first of the campaign – with Andreas Weimann's 84th-minute header downing West Brom in a 1-0 victory.
Data Debrief: Bristol's home away from home?
Sheffield has been a happy hunting ground for Bristol in the Championship so far this season. So much so, that they have scored six more goals in the city than Wednesday and United put together (three against the Owls, four against the Blades).
They were clinical in front of goal; they produced just 0.96 expected goals (xG) to Wednesday's 0.93, but had four shots on target, with the hosts not testing Radek Vitek once.
Wednesday's misery goes on, with just one point on the board, and they are still yet to score at Hillsborough this season.