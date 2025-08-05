EFL C'ship: Sheffield Wednesday Captain Barry Bannan Expects Opener To Go Ahead

Supporter groups are planning to protest against Chansiri's ownership of the club on Sunday by displaying banners and arriving late to their seats

Barry Bannan will play for Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday
Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan still expects their opening Championship fixture against Leicester City to go ahead on Sunday, despite the club's financial issues.

Wednesday's trip to the King Power Stadium had been thrown into doubt after their players refused to play in a behind-closed doors friendly against Burnley last weekend.

That was a result of staff wages being paid late for the fourth time in five months by owner Dejphon Chansiri. Wednesday have also seen several players leave the club ahead of the new campaign and are yet to make a signing.

Last week, the club confirmed that they would be forced to close the North Stand at Hillsborough after being served a prohibition notice by Sheffield City Council. On the same day, manager Danny Rohl left the club, to be replaced by Henrik Pedersen.

Supporter groups are planning to protest against Chansiri's ownership of the club on Sunday by displaying banners and arriving late to their seats. 

Despite the turmoil surrounding the club, they announced on Saturday that long-serving captain Bannan had signed a new contract, taking him into his 11th season with the Owls.

When asked if the squad had plans to strike again, Bannan told talkSPORT:  "No, I don't think so.

"We pulled out of the Burnley game at the weekend.

"That was simply because it's happened too much now and I think it's a lot easier to pull out of a pre-season friendly game than it is a Championship fixture.

"We've come into training and just got on with it and made it look to the outside world like we're fine with it, so that was our choice then to say, 'enough is enough', really."

