Coventry City moved to the top after 5-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday
Brandon Thomas-Asante scored twice in the match
Middlesbrough lost 1-0 to Portsmouth, falling from the top spot
Coventry City moved to the top of the Championship table after they thrashed Sheffield Wednesday 5-0 at Hillsborough.
Brandon Thomas-Asante bagged a brace while Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Ellis Simms and Haji Wright also got on the scoresheet for Frank Lampard’s side.
Not too long after Thomas-Asante’s early opener, the match was temporarily halted as some Wednesday fans ran onto the pitch to protest against Dejphon Chansiri's ownership of the club.
The players soon returned to the pitch after the interruption, which was applauded by both fans, as Coventry went on to secure their third consecutive league win and continue their unbeaten start to the campaign.
Middlesbrough then failed to recover top spot after they lost 1-0 to Portsmouth at Fratton Park.
Yang Min-hyeok’s 23rd-minute strike separated the two sides as Boro’s unbeaten league start came to an end, while Portsmouth snapped a four-game winless run.
Elsewhere, Leicester City climbed up to third with an impressive 3-1 away victory at Swansea City.
21-year-old Jordan James, who also scored in the Foxes’ draw against Wrexham last time out, was the star of the show as he broke the deadlock after 13 minutes before assisting Abdul Fatawu's stunning strike.
Jannik Vestegaard made sure of the win late on as Adam Idah’s penalty failed to build any momentum for the hosts.
Meanwhile, at the other end of the table, Sheffield United missed a late penalty as they lost 1-0 to Hull City.
David Akinola gave the Tigers the lead on the half-hour mark, but Semi Ajayi conceded a late spot kick after fouling Danny Ings.
However, Harrison Burrows’ effort from 12 yards was kept out by Ivor Pandur, leaving the Blades still bottom of the table on three points.
Data Debrief: The Thomas-Asante and Wright show for Coventry
Lampard’s Coventry team will spend the international break top of the tree, with Thomas-Asante and Wright taking most of the plaudits for Saturday's convincing win.
Thomas-Asante has now scored five goals and provided three assists in nine league games this season, including direct contributions in each of his last three games.
Wright, meanwhile, has found the back of the net eight times in nine appearances, just four shy of his league tally from the whole of last season.
Elsewhere, Hull’s hard-fought win saw them move up to 14th in the table, with Pandur saving his first penalty in his senior career.