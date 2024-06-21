Ecuador Vs Venezuela Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group B, Matchday 1

Ecuador meets Venezuela on Saturday (Sunday IST) to open proceedings of Group B in the Copa America 2024 at the Levi's Stadium in California. (More Football News)
The two teams are pooled together in Group B alongside Jamaica and Mexico. Both Ecuador and Venezuela have never won this tournament.
Ecuador is being seen as one of the dark horses in the tournament and a positive start against Venezuela will help them build confidence.
Here is how you can watch Ecuador Vs Venezuela Group B Matchday 1 Copa America 2024 in India and in other places of the world.
When and where the Ecuador Vs Venezuela Group B Matchday 1 Copa America 2024 takes place?
The Ecuador Vs Venezuela Copa America 2024 takes place at the Levi's Stadium in California on June 22 (June 23 IST). The kick off time is 3:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Ecuador Vs Venezuela Group B Matchday 1 Copa America 2024?
As of now, there is no broadcast or streaming of the Copa America 2024 in India.
However, you can click HERE to check where Copa America is being aired or streamed in different parts of the world.
Squads
Ecuador
Goalkeepers: Hernan Galindez (Huracan), Alexander Dominguez (LDU Quito), Moises Ramirez (Independiente del Valle)
Defenders: Piero Hincapie (Bayer Leverkusen), William Pacho (Eintracht Frankfurt), Felix Torres (Corinthians), Joel Ordonez (Club Bruges), Andres Micolta (Pachuca), Jackson Porozo (Troyes), Layan Loor (CD Universidad Catolica), Jose Hurtado (RB Bragantino), Angelo Preciado (Sparta Prague)
Midfielders: Carlos Gruezo (San Jose Earthquakes), Moises Caicedo (Chelsea), Alan Franco (Atletico Mineiro), Jose Cifuentes (Cruzeiro), Joao Ortiz (Independiente del Valle), Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle), Jeremy Sarmiento (Ipswich Town), John Yeboah (Rakow Czestochowa), Angel Mena (Leon), Alan Minda (Cercle Bruges), Janner Corozo (Barcelona S.C)
Forwards: Enner Valencia (Internacional), Kevin Rodriguez (Royale Union Saint-Gilloise), Jordy Caicedo (Atlas)
Venezuela
Goalkeepers: Rafael Romo (Universidad Catolica), Joel Graterol (America de Cali), Jose Contreras (Aguilas Doradas)
Defenders: Alexander Gonzalez (Emelec), Jhon Chancellor (Metropolitanos), Wilker Angel (Criciuma), Yordan Osorio (Parma), Nahuel Ferraresi (Sao Paulo), Miguel Navarro (Talleres), Christian Makoun (Anorthosis Famagusta), Jon Aramburu (Real Sociedad)
Midfielders: Thomas Rincon (Santos), Darwin Machis (Cadiz), Jhon Murillo (Atlas), Yeferson Soteldo (Gremio), Jefferson Savarino (Botafogo), Yangel Herrera (Girona), Cristian Casseres (Toulouse), Jose Andres Martinez (Philadelphia Union), Eduard Bello (Mazatlan), Samuel Sosa (Queretaro), Daniel Pereira (Austin FC), Telasco Segovia (Casa Pia), Kervin Andrade (Fortaleza), Matias Lacava (Vizela)
Forwards: Salomon Rondon (Pachuca), Eric Ramirez (Atletico Nacional), Jhonder Cadiz (Famalicao)