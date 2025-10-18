East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, IFA Shield Final: Kolkata Derby To Decide Winner

East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: Two great city rivals go up against each other at the Salt Lake Stadium in the Kolkata derby to decide the winner of the IFA Shield 2025 in the final

G
Gaurav Thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal
MBSG vs EBFC IFA Shield 2025 final live: Mohun Bagan take on East Bengal in the Kolkata Derby. X/mohunbagansg
East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IFA Shield Final where we have the two arch rivals in Indian football facing each other. It is East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The two teams aim to take the trophy home but they will both have get over their age old rivals. Both the sides won their groups and reached the final but only one of them will go home with the trophy. Who will it be? Follow EBFC v MBSG clash live here
LIVE UPDATES

East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, IFA Shield Final

Speaking of the IFA Shield, it was first held in 1893 and is considered the fourth-oldest competition after the FA Cup, Scottish Cup, and Durand Cup. East Bengal lead the historical tally with 29 titles, followed by Mohun Bagan with 20.

So, the two most successful teams are up against each other once more.

East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, IFA Shield Final

Get the live streaming, timings, head-to-head details for the 125th IFA Shield final between East Bengal and Mohun in the Kolkata Derby by clicking on the link below.

When, Where To Watch Kolkata Derby On TV And Online?

East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, IFA Shield Final

Both the sides won their groups and reached the final but only one of them will go home with the trophy. Who will it be? Follow EBFC v MBSG clash live here

East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, IFA Shield Final

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IFA Shield Final where we have the two arch rivals in Indian football facing each other. It is East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs NZ Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Game Halted In Colombo Due To Rain|52/3 (12.2)

  2. Bangladesh Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: WI Bowl BAN Out For 207-Run Total

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 4 Updates: Ishan Kishan’s Jharkhand Crush Tamil Nadu

  4. When Conflict Silences Talent: Deaths Of Afghan Cricketers And Global Toll On Sport

  5. PAK Vs AFG: PCB Confirms T20I Tri-Series In Lahore Despite Afghanistan Pullout

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  3. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  4. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  5. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India Rejects UK Sanctions On Gujarat Oil Refinery, Cites 'No Double Standards' In Energy Trade

  2. How Indian Universities Are Clamping Down Free Speech On Their Campuses

  3. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  4. Collegium’s Transfer Of Justice Sreedharan Draws Sharp Criticism From Legal Experts

  5. The Evolution Of RSS Publications: From Word Of Mouth To A Pan-Indian Media Presence

Entertainment News

  1. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  2. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  3. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  4. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

US News

  1. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  2. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  3. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

World News

  1. Hamas Reaffirms Commitment To Ceasefire As Delays In Returning Hostages’ Bodies Fray Nerves

  2. YouTube Resolves Global Outage Affecting Over 366,000 Users

  3. Trump Says ‘No Choice But To Go In And Kill’ Hamas If Violence Continues

  4. Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Signals Readiness For ‘Two-Front War,’ Citing India Amid Taliban Conflict

  5. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  3. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  4. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  5. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  6. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  7. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike

  8. Thanal OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Atharvaa Murali, Lavanya Tripathi’s Tamil Action Thriller