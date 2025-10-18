East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, IFA Shield Final: Kolkata Derby To Decide Winner

MBSG vs EBFC IFA Shield 2025 final live: Mohun Bagan take on East Bengal in the Kolkata Derby. X/mohunbagansg

East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IFA Shield Final where we have the two arch rivals in Indian football facing each other. It is East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The two teams aim to take the trophy home but they will both have get over their age old rivals. Both the sides won their groups and reached the final but only one of them will go home with the trophy. Who will it be? Follow EBFC v MBSG clash live here

LIVE UPDATES

18 Oct 2025, 05:06:19 pm IST East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, IFA Shield Final Speaking of the IFA Shield, it was first held in 1893 and is considered the fourth-oldest competition after the FA Cup, Scottish Cup, and Durand Cup. East Bengal lead the historical tally with 29 titles, followed by Mohun Bagan with 20. So, the two most successful teams are up against each other once more.

