Durand Cup 2024: NorthEast Derby To Be Played In Kolkata, Shillong Fans Remain Optimistic Of A Change In Venue

Shillong Lajong will lock horns against NorthEast United in the Durand Cup 2024 semi-final on August 25 in Kolkata. (More Football News)
Despite the Shillong fans pleading to host the high-voltage clash in the city, their pleas fell on to deaf ears as Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium will play host to the football match.
Shillong Lajong FC's quarter-final win over East Bengal FC was hosted in the city's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and saw almost fifteen thousand fans cheer on their favourite team on Wednesday.
“The home crowd… the home crowd is amazing, and they have made all of us proud,” excitedly said Shillong Lajong General Secretary Larsing Ming Sawyan was quoted in the Hubnews.
The Durand Cup 2024 now heads into the business end with the semi-finals and the final.
The Durand Cup Organising Committee (DCOC) decided to reinstate the matches in the city of Kolkata despite the unrest.
Ahead of the key games, there was a rumour going around that the semi-final and the final of the 133rd Durand Cup won't take place in Kolkata in the wake of the widespread protests in the city over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in the RG Kar Hospital.
However, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey met with WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to reinstate the Durand Cup matches in Kolkata itself.
The second semi-final will take place on August 27 with the teams yet to be determined. The final will be played on August 31.