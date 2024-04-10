Rangers’ cinch Premiership match against Dundee has been postponed for a second time after the Dens Park pitch failed another inspection. (More Football News)
The game has been rescheduled for next Wednesday night, April 17, with an 8pm kick-off.
Referee Don Robertson passed the pitch fit after an 11am inspection but a further check failed following several hours of rain with the decision announced just before 4pm.
Footage showed the ball failing to bounce in certain areas after Robertson threw it into the air.
The postponement could delay the publication of the remaining Premiership fixtures as the league is due to split into two after the weekend games.