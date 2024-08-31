Diego Simeone Defends Atletico Madrid During Tense Press Conference

Diego Simeone insisted Atletico Madrid are merely focused on "game by game" during a tense press conference, following his side's mixed start to the La Liga season. (More Sports News)
Los Rojiblancos' head coach, who was speaking ahead of their trip to face Athletic Bilbao, offered short, vague answers to only a handful of questions as he addressed reporters for just four-and-a-half minutes.
Simeone has come under scrutiny after Atletico drew two of their opening three matches, with a drab goalless stalemate against promoted Espanyol already leaving them four points adrift of leaders Barcelona.
During the latter, the Argentine substituted Julian Alvarez and Samuel Lino at half-time, while he replaced striker Alexander Sorloth for defender Reinildo later on with his side still seeking the breakthrough that never arrived.
Atleti enjoyed a strong transfer window with the signings of Alvarez, Sorloth, Conor Gallagher and Robin Le Normand, but have struggled for consistency thus far.
When asked about the high expectations surrounding his squad and their aims for this season, Simeone told reporters: "Game by game. Since I arrived here 12 years ago, we try to compete in all competitions as best as we can."
On facing reigning Copa del Rey winners Bilbao, who defeated his side 3-0 in the semi-finals of last season's competition, he added: "Every time we play in Bilbao, we know how difficult it is.
"They are a strong rival at home, with their fans behind them. They are enjoying their best years and are the cup winners.
"We predict a difficult match and that we have to take it to where we want it to be."