Football

Denmark Vs Serbia UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News

Denmark turn to Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund for a debut and Christian Eriksen for a poignant return after his cardiac scare three years ago

denmark national football team for euro 2024 X @dbulandshold
Denmark national football team posing for a photo ahead of the Euro 2024. Photo: X/ @dbulandshold
info_icon

Denmark face Serbia on Tuesday in Munich in their final Group C match. Both teams hope it's not their last game at the European Championship. Denmark are currently second in the group, two points below England and level on points with third-place Slovenia. Serbia are last but got only one less point than Denmark and Slovenia. (More Football News)

Here's what to know about the match

Denmark Vs Serbia: Match Facts

— Denmark would advance to the round of 16 with a win and would be eliminated if it loses and Slovenia avoids defeat against England.

— If both matches end in a draw, Denmark and Slovenia will be split for second and third on overall goals scored, then disciplinary points, then European Qualifiers rankings. The first two tiebreakers are head-to-head and goal difference but that would stay equal.

— Serbia, which snatched a vital draw against Slovenia on Thursday to keep its hopes alive, will advance if it beats Denmark and Slovenia fails to win against England. It will be out if it draws and Slovenia avoids defeat.

— Other results could leave Serbia scrambling for a calculator and facing an anxious wait to see if it scrapes through as one of the four best third-place teams.

Denmark Vs Serbia: Team News

 — Denmark midfielder Thomas Delaney has recovered from the illness that kept him out of the match against England.

— Serbia has no new injury concerns but winger Filip Kostic is out after injuring a knee ligament in his team's opening loss to England.

Harry Kane is eyeing a response at Euro 2024. - null
England At Euro 2024: Harry Kane Warns No 'Straight Line' To Success

BY Stats Perform

Denmark Vs Serbia: (Stats) By The Numbers

— There has never been a draw between the two sides. Each has won five of their 10 encounters.

— But four of Denmark's five wins have come in the last four matches, including a 3-0 victory the last time they met, in March 2022.

— Christian Eriksen has moved level with Simon Kjaer on a Denmark record of 132 national-team games. Kjaer, Denmark's captain at Euro 2020, was an unused substitute against Slovenia and England as the defender returns to full fitness.

Denmark Vs Serbia:  What They're Saying

“I don't like boring football. Really I don't like. I want to see my team attack, who create chances. I want to see Serbia with the full determination.” — Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic.

“They have great physical strength in attack. We must minimize their opportunities to cross and get too many set pieces. It's about being on the ball a lot so that we eliminate their greatest strengths.” — Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Top News Stories June 24: From Kashmiri To Telugu, MPs Take Oaths In Various Languages
  2. Arvind Kejriwal Bail: After Setback In SC, Delhi High Court To Announce Verdict On June 25
  3. Newly Wed Couple Shot Dead In Haryana's Hansi
  4. Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 58, BJP-DMK In War Of Words Over Demand For CBI Probe
  5. Climate Change Impact: Heatwave, Heatstroke & Rising Temperature
Entertainment News
  1. TV Actor Samarthya Gupta To Play A Negative Role For The First Time In 'Jubilee Talkies'
  2. Pirates Of The Caribbean Actor Tamayo Perry Dies In Shark Attack In Hawaii | What You Should Know About Shark Attacks In US
  3. Regional Cinema Stars Who Shined Bright In Bollywood
  4. Pankaj Tripathi: Before ‘Mirzapur’ Became A Global Phenomenon, We Were Just 'The Cast'
  5. Asha Negi Talks About Playing A Role So Close To Her Own Life In ‘Industry’
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Football Federation Fires Back At Igor Stimac - Accuses Ex-Coach Of Attempting To 'Malign' AIFF
  2. India Vs Australia Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: Men In Blue Set 206-Run Target For Aussies
  3. India Vs Australia: Rohit Misses Ton But Creates Multiple Records In Stunning Six-Hitting Spree
  4. Cleveland Cavaliers To Hire Kenny Atkinson As Head Coach
  5. Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Kingstown St Vincent Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During BAN Vs AFG Super 8 T20 WC Match
World News
  1. With Over 90% Muslims, Why Did Tajikistan Ban The Hijab? Explained
  2. Pirates Of The Caribbean Actor Tamayo Perry Dies In Shark Attack In Hawaii | What You Should Know About Shark Attacks In US
  3. Elon Musk Gives YouTuber Tim Dodd A Tour Of SpaceX's Starfactory
  4. Charli XCX Defends Taylor Swift At Her Concert After Fans Chant 'Taylor Is Dead'
  5. 3 Months After Baltimore Bridge Collapse, Cargo Ship Dali Leaves For Virginia
Latest Stories
  1. Buxar's New MP Sudhakar Singh: A Crusader For Agricultural Reforms
  2. NEET-UG 2024: From Arrests In Bihar To Delhi Link, Paper Leak Probe Gets Deeper | Top Points
  3. Priyanka Jarkiholi: The Millennial MP
  4. Geniben Thakor: Breaking Ground As Gujarat’s Lone Congress MP
  5. Brazil Vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Football Federation Fires Back At Igor Stimac - Accuses Ex-Coach Of Attempting To 'Malign' AIFF
  7. Top News Stories June 24: From Kashmiri To Telugu, MPs Take Oaths In Various Languages