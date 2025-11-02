Crystal Palace 2-0 Brentford, English Premier League: Mateta Scores As Eagles Extend Unbeaten Home Run

Crystal Palace secured a 2-0 victory over Brentford, extending their unbeaten English Premier League run at Selhurst Park to 11 matches

Crystal Palace vs Brentford match report English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 10
Crystal Palace players celebrate against Brentford during the English Premier League 2025-26 match.
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Crystal Palace beat Brentford 2-0 in English Premier League

  • Jean-Philippe Mateta scored pivotal opening goal at Selhurt Park

  • Nathan Collins' own-goal sealed the win for Palace

  • Eagles remain unbeaten in their last 11 home matches

Crystal Palace extended their unbeaten Premier League run at Selhurst Park to 11 matches with a comfortable 2-0 win over Brentford on Saturday.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's header and an own-goal from Nathan Collins either side of the break moved Oliver Glasner's side temporarily up to seventh in the league table.

The deadlock was broken in the 30th minute through Mateta, who guided a sensational looping header over Caoimhin Kelleher from inside the box following Jefferson Lerma's towering nod back across goal.

Ismalia Sarr nearly doubled Palace's lead in quick succession, drilling a fine volley inches wide of the post minutes later.

The Eagles eventually extended their advantage six minutes after the restart, when Brentford captain Collins unwittingly turned a long throw-in from Lerma into his own net.

The Bees failed to find much of a response, instead opening the door for a third when Collins cheaply turned over possession to Sarr, who saw a rolled effort clip the base of the post just a minute after the Brentford captain's own-goal. 

Brentford's best chance of the match came late in the second half, with substitute Reiss Nelson drawing a fine save from Dean Henderson with a curled effort towards the far corner, capping off a subdued attacking performance.

The Eagles are flying high in the standings after their latest win, while Brentford remain just outside the top half in 12th place on 13 points. 

Data Debrief: Mateta delivers as Palace remain unbeaten

Saturday's win means Palace are now unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League games at Selhurst Park (W6 D5). The last time the Eagles enjoyed a longer streak on home soil was between September 2012 and March 2013 in the Championship (18).

And Mateta has been so crucial to the Eagles' recent success, having now netted his 22nd goal in 28 home starts under Glasner, a haul only Erling Haaland (23) can better since the Austrian was appointed in February 2024. 

Palace made the most of their opportunities on Saturday, posting an expected goals (xG) value of 0.72 compared to Brentford's underwhelming 0.54 xG.

