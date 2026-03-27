Croatia Vs Colombia, International Friendly 2026: Kockasti Win Their First Ever Meeting With South Americans

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, center, punches the ball away from the goal during the second half of an international friendly soccer game in Orlando, Florida. | Photo: AP/Kevin Kolczynski

1/10 Croatia defender Marin Pongracic (3) and Colombia defender Deiver MacHado (9) go for the ball during the second half of an international friendly soccer game, in Orlando, Florida. | Photo: AP/Kevin Kolczynski





2/10 Croatia midfielder Toni Fruk (19) and Colombia forward Luis Díaz (23) head the ball during the second half of an international friendly soccer game, in Orlando, Florida. | Photo: AP/Kevin Kolczynski





3/10 Colombia forward Rafael Borré (22) kicks the ball against Croatia during the second half of an international friendly soccer game in Orlando, Florida. | Photo: AP/Kevin Kolczynski





4/10 Croatia defender Marin Pongracic, left, is defended by Colombia forward Andres Gomez (26) during the second half of an international friendly soccer game in Orlando, Florida. | Photo: AP/Kevin Kolczynski





5/10 Croatia forward Igor Matanovic, left, and Colombia defender Johan Mojica (7) fight for the ball during the second half of an international friendly soccer game, in Orlando, Florida. | Photo: AP/Kevin Kolczynski





6/10 Croatia forward Ivan Perisic (21) brings the ball down the pitch against Colombia defender Yerson Mosquera (11) during the second half of an international friendly soccer game, in Orlando, Florida. | Photo: AP/Kevin Kolczynski





7/10 Croatia forward Andrej Kramaric (22) drives the ball by Colombia defender Jhon Lucumí (10) during the first half of an international friendly soccer game in Orlando, Florida. | Photo: AP/Kevin Kolczynski





8/10 Croatia midfielder Nikola Vlasic (13) controls the ball against Colombia defender Santiago Arias (6) during the first half of an international friendly soccer game, in Orlando, Florida. | Photo: AP/Kevin Kolczynski





9/10 Croatia players celebrate after goal against Colombia during the first half of an international friendly soccer game, in Orlando, Florida. | Photo: AP/Kevin Kolczynski





10/10 Colombia defender Yerson Mosquera, center, celebrates after scoring a goal as Croatia midfielder Lovro Majer (15) and forward Petar Musa (24) walk away during the first half of an international friendly soccer game in Orlando, Florida. | Photo: AP/Kevin Kolczynski





