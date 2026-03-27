Croatia Vs Colombia, International Friendly 2026: Kockasti Win Their First Ever Meeting With South Americans
Colombia’s impressive unbeaten run under Néstor Lorenzo finally came to an end in Orlando as Croatia secured a 2-1 victory. The South Americans ignited the crowd early when Jhon Arias found the net in just the third minute. However, the lead was short-lived as Luka Vuskovic equalized with a stunning strike from outside the area only three minutes later. Just before the break, Igor Matanovic capitalized on a goalkeeping error by Camilo Vargas to head home the winner. Despite high-intensity pressure and numerous substitutions in the second half, Colombia couldn't find a way past the disciplined Croatian defence. Watch some of the best pictures below.
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