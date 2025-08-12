Cristiano Ronaldo Engagement: Georgina Rodriguez Flaunts Huge Diamond Ring - What Does It Cost?

Jewellery experts have made varying estimates about the price of the diamond engagement ring that Cristiano Ronaldo gave Georgina Rodriguez, with many suggesting the centre stone itself to weight over 15 carats

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Cristiano Ronaldo Engagement: Georgina Rodriguez Flaunts Huge Diamond Ring - What Does It Cost?
Georgina Rodriguez posted a picture of the engagement ring on her finger. Photo: Instagram/Georgina Rodriguez
Summary
  • Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez engaged after eight years of dating

  • Eyeballs shift to Rodriguez's massive ring

  • Estimates peg ring's value between USD 2 million and 5 million

After eight years of dating, football legend Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez are engaged as of Monday (August 11, 2025). Rodriguez's Instagram announcement quickly captured widespread attention across social media platforms. Fans and followers began sharing congratulatory messages, marking a significant milestone in the couple’s relationship.

The eyeballs have since shifted to the huge diamond ring on Rodriguez's finger, with fans and others speculating about its price. The engagement ring features an oval-cut centre stone flanked by two side stones. A Page Six report estimates the ring’s value to be between USD 2 million and USD 5 million.

Ajay Anand, CEO of Rare Carat, reportedly estimated the ring’s value at around USD 5 million. He described the centre stone as D colour with flawless clarity and suggested it could weigh over 30 carats.

Laura Taylor, an engagement ring specialist at Lorel Diamonds, offered her assessment by estimating the centre stone to be between 15 and 20 carats, with a price tag exceeding USD 2 million.

IShowSpeed at the tournament wearing Ronaldo on his shirt. - X/IShowSpeedHQ
FIFA CWC 2025: YouTuber IShowSpeed, Wearing Ronaldo Shirt, Gets Ignored By Messi| Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Jewellery Influencer Analyses Ring's Rarity, Value

Jewellery influencer Julia Chafe contributed to the buzz by posting a detailed video breakdown of the ring’s value and rarity. In her video, she asked, “Does #GeorginaRodriguez have a $3 million #engagementring?” and humorously queried whether one should leave their husband for not buying such an extravagant ring.

Chafe estimated that the ring features a 35-carat, oval-shaped, D-Flawless diamond, noting that such stones rank among the rarest and most valuable in the world. She referenced a similar 35-carat, D-VVS emerald-cut diamond that sold at Sotheby’s, while speculating that Georgina’s stone might be even more valuable, stating, “I’m guessing it’s at least $3,000,000.”

"If there’s anything we know about Georgina, she’s not here to mess around. She waited nine years for that ring. She deserves it," Chafe said. She added a humorous note about the practicality of wearing such a large stone: “To wear this stone regularly, you’re going to need finger reconstruction surgery. Just imagine wearing a 100-pound kettlebell on your finger all day, every day. Painful, but worth it.”

She concluded her video by suggesting, “If we all go home and ask our husbands at the same time for a $3,000,000 ring, I think they might say yes. The power’s in the numbers.”

Who Is Georgina Rodriguez?

Georgina Rodriguez is a model and influencer born in Argentina and raised in Spain. She has carved her niche as a prominent figure in the fashion and entertainment industry. Her relationship with Ronaldo elevated her to global recognition, but she has since built her own career path.

Rodriguez has worked with prestigious fashion houses, appearing in campaigns for luxury brands like Gucci, Prada, and Chanel. Her professional portfolio extends beyond modeling into television entertainment.

Published At:
Tags

