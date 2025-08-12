Cristiano Ronaldo Engagement: Georgina Rodriguez Flaunts Huge Diamond Ring - What Does It Cost?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez engaged after eight years of dating
Eyeballs shift to Rodriguez's massive ring
Estimates peg ring's value between USD 2 million and 5 million
After eight years of dating, football legend Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez are engaged as of Monday (August 11, 2025). Rodriguez's Instagram announcement quickly captured widespread attention across social media platforms. Fans and followers began sharing congratulatory messages, marking a significant milestone in the couple’s relationship.
The eyeballs have since shifted to the huge diamond ring on Rodriguez's finger, with fans and others speculating about its price. The engagement ring features an oval-cut centre stone flanked by two side stones. A Page Six report estimates the ring’s value to be between USD 2 million and USD 5 million.
Ajay Anand, CEO of Rare Carat, reportedly estimated the ring’s value at around USD 5 million. He described the centre stone as D colour with flawless clarity and suggested it could weigh over 30 carats.
Laura Taylor, an engagement ring specialist at Lorel Diamonds, offered her assessment by estimating the centre stone to be between 15 and 20 carats, with a price tag exceeding USD 2 million.
Jewellery Influencer Analyses Ring's Rarity, Value
Jewellery influencer Julia Chafe contributed to the buzz by posting a detailed video breakdown of the ring’s value and rarity. In her video, she asked, “Does #GeorginaRodriguez have a $3 million #engagementring?” and humorously queried whether one should leave their husband for not buying such an extravagant ring.
Chafe estimated that the ring features a 35-carat, oval-shaped, D-Flawless diamond, noting that such stones rank among the rarest and most valuable in the world. She referenced a similar 35-carat, D-VVS emerald-cut diamond that sold at Sotheby’s, while speculating that Georgina’s stone might be even more valuable, stating, “I’m guessing it’s at least $3,000,000.”
"If there’s anything we know about Georgina, she’s not here to mess around. She waited nine years for that ring. She deserves it," Chafe said. She added a humorous note about the practicality of wearing such a large stone: “To wear this stone regularly, you’re going to need finger reconstruction surgery. Just imagine wearing a 100-pound kettlebell on your finger all day, every day. Painful, but worth it.”
She concluded her video by suggesting, “If we all go home and ask our husbands at the same time for a $3,000,000 ring, I think they might say yes. The power’s in the numbers.”
Who Is Georgina Rodriguez?
Georgina Rodriguez is a model and influencer born in Argentina and raised in Spain. She has carved her niche as a prominent figure in the fashion and entertainment industry. Her relationship with Ronaldo elevated her to global recognition, but she has since built her own career path.
Rodriguez has worked with prestigious fashion houses, appearing in campaigns for luxury brands like Gucci, Prada, and Chanel. Her professional portfolio extends beyond modeling into television entertainment.