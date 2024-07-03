Football

CRC 2-1 PAR, Copa America 2024: Costa Rica's Dream End In Group Stage Despite Victory - Match Report

Costa Rica finished third in Group D with four points when Colombia and Brazil played to a 1-1 draw. The Brazilians took second place with five points

Costa Rica are chasing a sixth football World Cup appearance, having previously qualified in 1990, 2002, 2006, 2014 and 2018 editions.
info_icon

Costa Rica was eliminated from the Copa America despite beating Paraguay 2-1 as Francisco Calvo and 19-year-old Josimar Alcocer scored in the opening seven minutes. (More Football News)

Costa Rica finished third in Group D with four points when Colombia and Brazil played to a 1-1 draw. The Brazilians took second place with five points.

Paraguay had been eliminated when it lost its first two matches.

The Ticos were eliminated in the group stage for the fourth time after 1997, 2011 and 2016. They reached the quarterfinals in 2001 and 2004.

Lionel Messi trains with the Argentina national football team ahead of the start of Copa America 2024. - AP/Miguel Martinez
Copa America 2024 Quarter-Finals Confirmed: Who Plays Whom, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Calvo was left wide open in front of the net to head home Joseph Mora's bending cross in the third minute. Four minutes later, Alcocer dribbled from near midfield and slotted a shot from distance past a diving Rodrigo Morinigo.

Those were Costa Rica's only two shots on goal.

Paraguay held possession for a majority of the second half and Ramon Sosa scored his first international goal in the 55th.

Costa Rica goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira preserved the victory by making a fingertip save of Angel Romero's close-range shot in second-half stoppage time.

Costa Rica has not finished the group stage without a victory since 1997, its first appearance as a guest at South America's championship.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. AIC24WC The Most Tracked Plane In World - What Is It? All You Need To Know
  2. Indian Team Arrival Live Updates: T20 World Cup Champions Finally Come Home; To Meet PM Modi Soon
  3. Team India Victory Parade: Mumbai Police Issues Travel Advisory - Check Which Roads To Avoid
  4. T20 World Champions India Return Home; Victory Parade Later Today - Check Full Schedule
  5. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Highlights: Bell, Sciver-Brunt Power ENG-W To Series Whitewash
Football News
  1. Pedri Urges Barcelona To Seal 'Spectacular Signing' Of Spanish Teammate Nico Williams
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Wes Brown Backs Cristiano Ronaldo; Former Teammate Expects Striker To Rise Again
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Ivan Toney Eyes England Chance Despite Lack Of Minutes
  4. Euro 2024: ENG, SUI Players Train Ahead Of Quarter-Final Clash - In Pics
  5. ENG Vs SUI, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final: England Boss Gareth Southgate Must Look To Cole Palmer Or Anthony Gordon, Says Wes Brown
Tennis News
  1. Sinner Vs Berrettini, Wimbledon 2024: World No. 1 Claims Third Round Spot In Four-Set Epic - Data Debrief
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff Reaches Round Three; Carlos Alcaraz Too Advances
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Emma Raducanu Joins Forces With 'Her Hero' Andy Murray For Mixed Doubles
  4. Ruud Vs Fognini, Wimbledon 2024: World No.8 Suffers Second-Round Exit After Veteran Italian Masterclass - Data Debrief
  5. Osaka Vs Navarro, Wimbledon 2024: Japanese Crashes Out As American Breezes To Straight-Sets Triumph - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  4. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'
  5. Hockey India Names 40-Member Core Probable Group For Junior Men's National Coaching Camp

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 4 LIVE: Labour Vs Conservative In UK Polls Today; 8 Dead, 16 Lakh Affected In Assam Flood
  2. ‘Little Yellow Bird Says Its Final Goodbye’: Why India's Twitter-Like App Koo Is Shutting Down
  3. Air India Cancelled Scheduled Flight To Ferry Indian Cricket Team From Barbados? DGCA Seeks Report
  4. Hathras Satsang: Viral Video Shows Huge Crowd Before Stampede Killed 121
  5. Over 7 Percent Of Daily Deaths In 10 Indian Cities Linked To PM2.5 Air Pollution: Report
Entertainment News
  1. Ann Wilson Announces Cancer Diagnosis, Postpones Heart Tour
  2. 'RIP', Starring Matt Damon And Ben Affleck, Heading To Netflix
  3. BTS Member Jin Expected To Take Part In Paris Olympics As A Torchbearer From South Korea
  4. 'Mirzapur', 'Masaan' Made Me Want To Tell Stories That Investigate Humanity: Shweta Tripathi Sharma
  5. Cate Blanchett To Receive Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award At TIFF 2024
US News
  1. Joe Biden To Quit US Presidential Race? White House Addresses Growing Speculation
  2. 4th Of July Food Deals: Save Big On Meals From Applebee's, Krispy Kreme, Wendy's, KFC, Starbucks And More!
  3. Is Biden Dropping Out Of The 2024 Election? These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees If He Does
  4. What To Stream To Celebrate The Fourth Of July?
  5. 68-Year-Old Tourist Allegedly Robbed And Run Over Outside Newport Beach Mall
World News
  1. Keir Starmer To Rishi Sunak - Key Candidates, Parties Contesting In UK Elections 2024
  2. UK Elections 2024: 650 Seats Up For Grabs As Britons Decide Govt’s Fate Today | All You Need To Know
  3. Joe Biden To Quit US Presidential Race? White House Addresses Growing Speculation
  4. Rishi Sunak: A Historic Yet Controversial Tenure As Britain's PM
  5. Labour Party's Comeback: Focus on Home Front While Maintaining Foreign Policies
Latest Stories
  1. UK Election 2024: Labour's Inevitable Win Amidst Tory Turmoil
  2. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Highlights: Bell, Sciver-Brunt Power ENG-W To Series Whitewash
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 4, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. Labour Party's Comeback: Focus on Home Front While Maintaining Foreign Policies
  5. Rishi Sunak: A Historic Yet Controversial Tenure As Britain's PM
  6. 4th Of July Food Deals: Save Big On Meals From Applebee's, Krispy Kreme, Wendy's, KFC, Starbucks And More!
  7. UK Elections 2024: 650 Seats Up For Grabs As Britons Decide Govt’s Fate Today | All You Need To Know
  8. Team India Victory Parade: Mumbai Police Issues Travel Advisory - Check Which Roads To Avoid