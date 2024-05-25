Football

Costa Rica Goalkeeper Keylor Navas Retires Ahead Of Copa America 2024

Keylor Navas has made 114 appearances for his national side since his debut in 2008, playing in three FIFA World Cups, including Costa Rica’s run to the quarter-final in Brazil in 2014

Costa Rica's Kaylor Navas.
info_icon

Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas has announced he is retiring from international football at the age of 37. (More Football News)

Navas, who announced earlier this month that he would be leaving Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires in June, has now ended speculation about his participation in the Copa America.

The goalkeeper has made 114 appearances for his national side since his debut in 2008, playing in three World Cups, including Costa Rica’s run to the quarter-final in Brazil in 2014.

Navas’ last appearance for Costa Rica came against Argentina in a friendly in March.

In a video posted to social media, Navas said: "This chapter of my life is coming to an end. I leave with my heart full of gratitude and my eyes looking forward, always carrying the name of our beloved Costa Rica.

Copa America 2024: ARG coach Scaloni has named a provisional squad. - File
Copa America 2024: Lionel Scaloni Names His Argentina Squad For Friendlies - Check Who's In, Who's Out

BY Associated Press

"It's a bittersweet feeling, difficult to accept, this stage has come to an end. It's not goodbye, it's see you later because I know our paths will continue to cross. Thank you, Costa Rica, see you later, pura vida."

Costa Rica’s Copa America campaign will kick off against Brazil on June 24 in Los Angeles.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Remal: 4 Odisha Districts On Alert Due To Depression Over Bay of Bengal
  2. Social Activist Medha Patkar Convicted In Defamation Case Filed By Delhi LG Saxena | Details
  3. Pune Porsche Case: 2 Cops Suspended, Probe Transferred To Crime Branch
  4. Lightning Kills College Student In Udupi
  5. No Change Of Guard Ceremony On Saturday Due To Lok Sabha Polls In Delhi: Rashtrapati Bhavan
Entertainment News
  1. Karan Johar Birthday Special: 'My Name Is Khan' And 6 Other Films That Showcase The Director's Distinctive Storytelling Style
  2. ‘Knives Out 3’: Daniel Craig Returns As Benoit Blanc In ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’
  3. Cannes 2024: Joe Jonas Joins Nick Jonas For A Surprise Performance At Amfar Gala – View Pics
  4. Cannes 2024: ‘Beating Hearts’ Breaks Records By Getting A 15-Minute Standing Ovation – View Pics
  5. Gulshan Devaiah: It’s Possible For A Married Man And A Married Woman To Be Just Friends, But The Only Thing That Stops This Is Social Stigma
Sports News
  1. Barcelona Sack Xavi: 'In Our Job, You Have To Win', Says Manchester City's Pep Guardiola
  2. Parul Chaudhary At Eugene Diamond League, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Spinners Shine As SRH Beat RR By 36 Runs, Enter Their Third Final
  4. UEFA Women's Champions League Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Barcelona Vs Lyon Live
  5. SRH Vs RR Match, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad Seal Final Spot With 36-Run Victory Over Rajasthan Royals
World News
  1. Was Ebrahim Raisi's Helicopter Shot Down: What First Probe Report Says?
  2. Memorial Day And The Meaning Behind It
  3. ICJ Orders Israel To 'Immediately' Halt Rafah Offensive In Gaza | Check Full Court Ruling
  4. Netanyahu To Address US Congress As ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant For Israeli PM Over War Crimes
  5. No Meals When Seat Belt Sign Is On: Singapore Airlines Changes Rules After Fatal Turbulence
Latest Stories
  1. 'Pure Art': BTS ARMY Reacts As RM Drops Music Video For 'LOST!' From 2nd Solo Album 'Right Place, Wrong Person'
  2. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  3. Sports News Updates: Pakistan Name 15-Member Squad For T20 World Cup - Highlights
  4. Ireland Vs Netherlands T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Match 6 of Tri-Nation Series
  5. Why Are Top Russian Military Officials Getting Arrested
  6. Hina Khan On Missing Cannes Film Festival 2024: If I Went There, Everything Would Just Click
  7. Lok Sabha Election | May 24 Highlights: Modi Pledged UCC, Congress Supporting 'Sharia', Says PM