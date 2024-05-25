Costa Rica Goalkeeper Keylor Navas Retires Ahead Of Copa America 2024

Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas has announced he is retiring from international football at the age of 37. (More Football News)
Navas, who announced earlier this month that he would be leaving Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires in June, has now ended speculation about his participation in the Copa America.
The goalkeeper has made 114 appearances for his national side since his debut in 2008, playing in three World Cups, including Costa Rica’s run to the quarter-final in Brazil in 2014.
Navas’ last appearance for Costa Rica came against Argentina in a friendly in March.
In a video posted to social media, Navas said: "This chapter of my life is coming to an end. I leave with my heart full of gratitude and my eyes looking forward, always carrying the name of our beloved Costa Rica.
"It's a bittersweet feeling, difficult to accept, this stage has come to an end. It's not goodbye, it's see you later because I know our paths will continue to cross. Thank you, Costa Rica, see you later, pura vida."
Costa Rica’s Copa America campaign will kick off against Brazil on June 24 in Los Angeles.