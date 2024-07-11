Copa America: Marcelo Bielsa Takes Responsibility For Uruguay's Exit After Loss To Colombia

Marcelo Bielsa believes he is to blame for Uruguay's Copa America exit, claiming Colombia's Nestor Lorenzo showed himself to be the superior coach in Wednesday's semi-final. (More Football News)
Having eliminated Brazil in the quarter-finals, Uruguay crashed out in the last four as Jefferson Lerma's header clinched a 1-0 win for Los Cafeteros in North Carolina.
Uruguay were unable to level despite playing the second half with a man advantage, after Lerma's Crystal Palace team-mate Daniel Munoz was sent off for two bookable offences.
Speaking at his post-match press conference, Bielsa outlined his belief that Uruguay had more talent available and it was his failings that cost them.
"Uruguay was in a clear condition to win this match if you assess the individual talent in each squad," the former Leeds United boss said.
"I manage the team that, in my opinion, had the stronger individual talent and we weren't able to make the difference that I thought we were going to make.
"I am personally liable for not achieving the result, despite having players that were capable of being superior.
"We were not able to seize our extra man advantage, and when a team wins with less individual talent, logically, the manager that is coaching the weaker team shows that he is superior than the coach that had the best players."
Uruguay only managed 11 shots amounting to 0.76 expected goals (xG) to Colombia's 1.18 despite Munoz's red card, leaving Bielsa to lament the scrappy nature of the game.
"The first half, even if we didn't dominate possession, it was very even, and we should have made the difference," he added.
"With one man down in the second half for Colombia, the match was completely interrupted.
"It was constantly stop-start. We should have created more chances, but we tried every possible way, every possible path."