Football

CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: PAR, COL, URU Seal WC Spot

Uruguay, Colombia and Paraguay secured places at the 2026 World Cup in the next-to-last round of South American qualifiers. The Uruguayans and Colombians had 3-0 wins Thursday, and the Paraguayans had a scoreless draw to advance to the global tournament along with already qualified Argentina, Brazil and Ecuador. “It’s a good way to qualify. The team’s offensive play was strong, there were also many highlights in individual performances,” Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa said. Peru, which needed wins in the last two rounds to advance, is now out of contention following the loss to Uruguay. “It hurts to lose, it hurts because of the effort the players put in, but today the opponent outclassed us,” Peru coach Oscar Ibanez said. James Rodriguez opened the scoring for Colombia in the 31st minute while John Cordoba and Juan Fernando Quintero added second-half goals to secure the win over Bolivia.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers CONMEBOL match Uruguay vs Peru_Giogian De Arrascaeta
CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Uruguay vs Peru | Photo: AP/Matilde Campodonico

Uruguay's Giogian De Arrascaeta, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match against Peru in Montevideo, Uruguay.

2/12
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers CONMEBOL match Uruguay vs Peru_Luis Advincula
CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Uruguay vs Peru | Photo: AP/Matilde Campodonico

Peru's Luis Advincula, left, comforts teammate Kenji Cabrera at the end of a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match against Uruguay in Montevideo, Uruguay.

3/12
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers CONMEBOL match Uruguay vs Peru_Manuel Ugarte
CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Uruguay vs Peru | Photo: AP/Matilde Campodonico

Uruguay's Manuel Ugarte, left, fights for the ball with Peru's Kevin Quevedo during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match in Montevideo, Uruguay.

4/12
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers CONMEBOL match Uruguay vs Peru_Uruguay fans
CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Uruguay vs Peru | Photo: AP/Matilde Campodonico

Uruguay fans hold up flags before a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match against Peru in Montevideo, Uruguay.

5/12
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers CONMEBOL match Colombia vs Bolivia_1
CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Colombia vs Bolivia | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara

Players of Colombia celebrate their team's 3-0 victory over Bolivia at the end of a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia.

6/12
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers CONMEBOL match Colombia vs Bolivia_Jhon Cordoba
CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Colombia vs Bolivia | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara

Colombia's Jhon Cordoba celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Bolivia during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia.

7/12
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers CONMEBOL match Colombia vs Bolivia_Luis Diaz
CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Colombia vs Bolivia | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara

Colombia's Luis Diaz, right, controls the ball challenged by Bolivia's Ervin Vaca during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia.

8/12
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers CONMEBOL match Colombia vs Bolivia_James Rodriguez
CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Colombia vs Bolivia | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara

Colombia's James Rodriguez celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal against Bolivia during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia.

9/12
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers CONMEBOL match Paraguay vs Ecuador_Miguel Almiron
CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Paraguay vs Ecuador | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz

Paraguay's Miguel Almiron celebrates qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after a match against Ecuador at Defensores del Chaco in Asuncion, Paraguay.

10/12
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers CONMEBOL match Paraguay vs Ecuador_Fans of Paraguay
CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Paraguay vs Ecuador | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz

Fans of Paraguay celebrate after qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after their match against Ecuador at Defensores del Chaco in Asuncion, Paraguay.

11/12
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers CONMEBOL match Paraguay vs Ecuador_Ramon Sosa
CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Paraguay vs Ecuador | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz

Paraguay's Ramon Sosa, left, and Ecuador's Pedro Vite battle for the ball during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at Defensores del Chaco in Asuncion, Paraguay.

12/12
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers CONMEBOL match Paraguay vs Ecuador_ Juan Caceres
CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Paraguay vs Ecuador | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz

Paraguay's Juan Caceres, right, and Ecuador's Pervis Estupinan battle for the ball during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at Defensores del Chaco in Asuncion, Paraguay.

