CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: PAR, COL, URU Seal WC Spot

Uruguay, Colombia and Paraguay secured places at the 2026 World Cup in the next-to-last round of South American qualifiers. The Uruguayans and Colombians had 3-0 wins Thursday, and the Paraguayans had a scoreless draw to advance to the global tournament along with already qualified Argentina, Brazil and Ecuador. “It’s a good way to qualify. The team’s offensive play was strong, there were also many highlights in individual performances,” Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa said. Peru, which needed wins in the last two rounds to advance, is now out of contention following the loss to Uruguay. “It hurts to lose, it hurts because of the effort the players put in, but today the opponent outclassed us,” Peru coach Oscar Ibanez said. James Rodriguez opened the scoring for Colombia in the 31st minute while John Cordoba and Juan Fernando Quintero added second-half goals to secure the win over Bolivia.