Uruguay's Giogian De Arrascaeta, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match against Peru in Montevideo, Uruguay.
Peru's Luis Advincula, left, comforts teammate Kenji Cabrera at the end of a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match against Uruguay in Montevideo, Uruguay.
Uruguay's Manuel Ugarte, left, fights for the ball with Peru's Kevin Quevedo during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match in Montevideo, Uruguay.
Uruguay fans hold up flags before a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match against Peru in Montevideo, Uruguay.
Players of Colombia celebrate their team's 3-0 victory over Bolivia at the end of a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia.
Colombia's Jhon Cordoba celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Bolivia during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia.
Colombia's Luis Diaz, right, controls the ball challenged by Bolivia's Ervin Vaca during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia.
Colombia's James Rodriguez celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal against Bolivia during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia.
Paraguay's Miguel Almiron celebrates qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after a match against Ecuador at Defensores del Chaco in Asuncion, Paraguay.
Fans of Paraguay celebrate after qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after their match against Ecuador at Defensores del Chaco in Asuncion, Paraguay.
Paraguay's Ramon Sosa, left, and Ecuador's Pedro Vite battle for the ball during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at Defensores del Chaco in Asuncion, Paraguay.
Paraguay's Juan Caceres, right, and Ecuador's Pervis Estupinan battle for the ball during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at Defensores del Chaco in Asuncion, Paraguay.