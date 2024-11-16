Football

CONCACAF Nations League Quarter-finals Leg 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Check out the fixtures, timings, and live streaming and telecast details of the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals leg 2 here

Jamaica vs United States CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal first leg photo_Ricardo Pepi
CONCACAF Jamaica vs USA: United States' Ricardo Pepi, center, celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Jamaica | Photo: AP/Collin Reid
info_icon

The knock out rounds of the CONCACAF Nations League are underway with the first leg of quarter-finals over and all eyes fixated on the second leg. (More Football News)

The first leg saw all the four quarter-finals getting outright results. The defending champions United States defeated Jamaica 1-0, the same margin by which Panama and Canada registered wins against Costa Rica and Suriname respectively. Honduras shocked Mexico 2-0 in the first leg, the biggest margin of win in the quarter-finals so far.

Check out the fixtures, timings, and live streaming and telecast details of the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals leg 2 here.

CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals leg 2 fixtures and timings

USA vs Jamaica (Agg 1-0): November 19, 6:30am

Costa Rica vs Panama (Agg 0-1): November 19, 7:30am

Suriname vs Canada (Agg 0-1): November 20, 6:00am

Honduras vs Mexico (Agg 2-0): November 20, 8:00am

CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals live streaming

The CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 can be streamed live on CONCACAF Go and CONCACAF's YouTube channel.

According to CONCACAF, "The content that may be available to watch will vary by geographic location and may change from time to time. You may view the content only in geographic locations where Concacaf offers the service and where Concacaf has licensed such content."

