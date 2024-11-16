CONCACAF Nations League Quarter-finals Leg 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

The knock out rounds of the CONCACAF Nations League are underway with the first leg of quarter-finals over and all eyes fixated on the second leg. (More Football News)
The first leg saw all the four quarter-finals getting outright results. The defending champions United States defeated Jamaica 1-0, the same margin by which Panama and Canada registered wins against Costa Rica and Suriname respectively. Honduras shocked Mexico 2-0 in the first leg, the biggest margin of win in the quarter-finals so far.
Check out the fixtures, timings, and live streaming and telecast details of the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals leg 2 here.
CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals leg 2 fixtures and timings
USA vs Jamaica (Agg 1-0): November 19, 6:30am
Costa Rica vs Panama (Agg 0-1): November 19, 7:30am
Suriname vs Canada (Agg 0-1): November 20, 6:00am
Honduras vs Mexico (Agg 2-0): November 20, 8:00am
CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals live streaming
The CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 can be streamed live on CONCACAF Go and CONCACAF's YouTube channel.
According to CONCACAF, "The content that may be available to watch will vary by geographic location and may change from time to time. You may view the content only in geographic locations where Concacaf offers the service and where Concacaf has licensed such content."