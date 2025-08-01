Columbus Crew Vs Puebla Live Streaming, Leagues Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Matchday 2 Fixture

Columbus Crew will take on Club Puebla in the second round of Leagues Cup 2025 at the Lower.com Field on Friday, 1 August 2025. Defending champions Columbus Crew will need to bounce back after an opening-day loss, while Puebla are flying high at the top of their mini-group.
The Crew lost their first game against Toluca in a tense penalty shootout. The Major League Soccer (MLS) side secured a two-goal lead through Diego Rossi and Maxi Arfsten before Toluca’s Paulinho scored twice to force a draw. The Liga MX side edged the shootout 4‑2, earning the additional group point and leaving Columbus with just one point from their opener.
Meanwhile, Club Puebla enjoyed a 3-0 thumping on New York City FC in their first game. Emiliano Gomez scored and assisted in the first half in a starring performance for the Mexican team. Despite their struggles in the early stages of the Liga MX Apertura, Puebla have stitched together a two-match unbeaten run with consecutive wins across all competitions.
Being the first-ever competitive match between the two North American sides, both sets of managers will look to test their squad depth ahead of the crucial final matchday.
Columbus Crew Vs Puebla, Leagues Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Columbus Crew vs Puebla, Leagues Cup 2025 match being played?
The Columbus Crew vs Puebla, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be played on Friday, 1 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 4:30 AM IST on 2 August.
Where is the Columbus Crew vs Puebla, Leagues Cup 2025 match being played?
The Columbus Crew vs Puebla, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be played at the Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.
Where to watch the Columbus Crew vs Puebla, Leagues Cup 2025 match live online in India?
The Columbus Crew vs Puebla, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV in India.
Where to watch the Columbus Crew vs Puebla, Leagues Cup 2025 match live broadcast in India?
The Columbus Crew vs Puebla, Leagues Cup 2025 match will not be televised on any TV channels in India