Columbus Crew v New York Red Bulls, MLS Play-offs: Preview, Prediction, Key Players

Columbus Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy's main message to players and fans ahead of Game 2 against the New York Red Bulls in the MLS playoffs was not to panic. (More Football News)
The Crew, the MLS Cup holders, lost 1-0 in Game 1 at Lower.com Field, having beaten the Red Bulls 3-2 on the road on Decision Day little over a week beforehand to finish five places above them in the Eastern Conference.
They also had plenty of chances to get level in their playoff opener, but were kept out by great goalkeeping.
“They did what is Red Bulls style,” Nancy told the Crew's official website.
“I think that we had many, many chances so we should score at least one goal. I don't forget that they had the run in behind that was clear, and maybe they could score, but I think that we can score a minimum of one goal.
“Listen, we attacked the box, they defended well. I think that in terms of finishing we could have been better at certain moments, but we're going to address certain things.”
The result on Tuesday means that Game 2 at Red Bull Arena is now a playoff eliminator for the Crew, but the coach was not going to make major changes to their approach.
“It doesn't change,” said Nancy.
“The message that I have is to stay calm. Stay calm because again, the game was the game that we wanted to do, except the finishing and also the goal that we conceded.”
Red Bulls head coach Sandro Schwarz was not getting carried away with the result either, despite leading 1-0 in the series and hosting Game 2.
“This is one step and we have to continue this and prepare very seriously for Sunday, the next game in our stadium,” he told a press conference.
The Red Bulls' victory at Lower.com Field constituted the first big shock of the playoffs and they have an opportunity to create another, knowing victory would knock Columbus out.
But the magnitude of the task at hand was not lost on Schwarz.
“What I can say is we need everyone in our stadium, everyone in our stadium to support the whole team, because it's a big opportunity,” he said.
“It's a big game on Sunday. We must prepare these days now, for a good recovery, good video meeting, and good video session.
“What we must adapt in some moments and then on Sunday is kick-off. We need everyone in the stadium to create this atmosphere, the special atmosphere, which you need against Columbus.”
PLAYERS TO WATCH
New York Red Bulls - Lewis Morgan
Morgan leads the goalscoring charts for the New York Red Bulls with 13 goals in MLS this season.
Six of those goals have been the first of the match and another opener in this fixture could be the beginning of the end for their opponents' playoff ambitions.
Columbus Crew - Cucho Hernandez
Hernandez finished the regular season as the Crew's top scorer with 19 goals in MLS, one behind Lionel Messi and four back from top scorer Christian Benteke.
He rounded off with six goals in his final six matches, while he had six shots on goal against the Red Bulls in Game 1.
MATCH PREDICTION: COLUMBUS CREW
The Crew's three-match winning streak was snapped last time out, but they were MLS Cup champions in 2023 and finished second to Inter Miami in the Eastern Conference this season.
Their defeat in Game 1 was just their seventh loss in 48 matches in all competitions in 2024. Columbus have not lost back-to-back matches since May 2023, while their last away defeat came in July.
The Red Bulls are winless in seven straight home games (D4 L3), which is their longest such run at home since 2004-05.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
New York Red Bulls - 26.2%
Draw - 23.5%
Columbus Crew - 50.3%